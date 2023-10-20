49ers vs. Vikings Player Props and Predictions for 'Monday Night Football'

Week 7 in the NFL comes to an end when the 49ers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. Unfortunately, both squads will be without some of the best playmakers in the NFL with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Deebo Samuel both ruled out due to injury and running back Christian McCaffrey questionable with an oblique injury. Sure, its always fun to focus on the best offensive players when picking props but thats not the hand we are dealt for this Monday Night matchup.

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list San Francisco as a 6.5 point road-favorites with the Over/Under sitting at 43.5. This indicates a relatively low-scoring game with the 49ers in control for most of the action. For best bets on Monday Night's matchup, check out Kyle Wood's predictions.

Now, let's get to some player props.

49ers vs. Vikings Anytime Touchdown Props and Predictions Best Bet: George Kittle +138 Best Bet: TJ Hockenson +150 Things will be clearer about 90 minutes before kickoff on Monday Night when we know if Christian McCaffrey will suit up. If he doesnt Jordan Mason at +100 to hit paydirt becomes fairly attractive. Monitor the injury report on Monday to check McCaffreys status. For now, Im focusing on some tight ends in primetime and grabbing George Kittle at +138 and TJ Hockenson at +150. Tight ends have scored three times this season against Minnesota, which is tied for third most. Although the 49ers have allowed just one tight end to score this year, Hockenson is the best red-zone threat for Kirk Cousins considering Justin Jefferson isnt active. Its worth sprinkling some change on both of these pass catchers to find the endzone considering the return on investment. 49ers vs. Vikings Passing Props and Predictions Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Best Bet: Kirk Cousins Over 0.5 Interceptions -138 Since both of these teams are playing without some of their top offensive producers, Im fading the passing touchdown props for both Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy which sits at 1.5. It comes as no surprise to see Cousins odds of throwing over 1.5 scores at +160 and Purdys odds at -110. The 49ers have allowed just four touchdown passes all year, thats tied for the best mark in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Vikings have allowed eight touchdown tosses, tied for seventh most. So instead of focusing on scores, Im eyeing up turnovers and when it comes to interceptions, no team is better than San Francisco. The 49ers lead the NFL with 10 INTs this year and even though Kirk Cousins has just four picks on the year, Im expecting the 49ers to play very aggressively on defense to help overcome their offensive injury issues. Wont see much of a ROI at -137 but Cousins to throw at least one pick is my lock of the game! View the original article to see embedded media. Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states View the original article to see embedded media. 49ers vs. Vikings Receiving Yards Props and Predictions Best Bet: Brandon Aiyuk Over 69.5 Yards Without Deebo Samuel in action and Christian McCaffrey either being limited or out entirely, look for Brock Purdy to pepper Brandon Aiyuk with targets. Considering Minnesotas secondary has allowed the third most yards to wide receivers, makes this an easy case for Aiyuk to eclipse the 69.5 benchmark.Some more good news, hes gone over this total in three-of-five games already. On the Vikings side of the ball, its a tough call since the 49ers only allow 197 passing yards per game (10th best in the NFL). Tight end T.J. Hockenson, rookie receiver Jordan Addison, and veteran K.J. Osborn look to be the next best options for Kirk Cousins with Justin Jefferson out of action. Hockenson had just 50 yards last week (under his Week 7 total) and Addison only pulled in three catches for 28 yards (under his Week 7 total) in Minnesotas first game without their All-Pro receiver. Osborn was the only one of the trio to exceed his yardage total for this game in last weeks matchup (Week 7 O/U 40.5, Week 6 stat line 48 yards). But with odds of -125 for Osborn, -120 for Hockenson, and -118 for Addison, Im choosing to stay away from all three.

