Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What would you bid with ; A-Q-5-3-2, k K-3, l A-Q-3, ' Q-7-6 when partner opens one club, you respond one spade and he rebids two clubs?

DEAR READER: Three no-trump would be premature because we may belong in spades or maybe even a club slam. You must make a forcing bid below game, and two diamonds is your best bet. This leaves lots of room for your partner to describe his hand. The call suggests diamond values but does not guarantee four.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: After the opponents open a three-level preempt and your partner bids three no-trump (either directly or in the balancing seat), what methods are preferred for your advances?

DEAR READER: After a three-club or three-diamond opening, play Stayman and red-suit transfers, with four spades showing the other minor. In response to Stayman, the overcaller bids four diamonds or four no-trump to show a balanced or unbalanced hand without a major, or goes past four no-trump with 20 or more high-card points. If the opponents open three hearts or three spades, a transfer to their major can be used as clubs and four spades as diamonds.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What is the best defense against a two-suited overcall such as the unusual two no-trump?

DEAR READER: The most common defense is to double an artificial bid with some values and a desire to penalize them. A direct raise of partner's suit is competitive because you can cue-bid with invitational values or better. If the opponents have shown two specific suits, you can use the other cue bid to show a game-force in the unbid suit, while bidding that suit directly is non-forcing. Which way around you play the cue bids is up to you, but be sure not to forget! If they have specified only one suit with their overcall, use the cue bid as a raise, so a bid of the fourth suit is natural and forcing.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I picked up this wild hand in a practice game the other day: ; A-J-9-8-7-5-4-3-2, k ---, l A-6-4, ' K. I heard my partner open two hearts, weak, vulnerable against not. The next player made a takeout double. What would you bid now?

DEAR READER: I would simply bid four spades, which is what I think I can make. I cannot rely on my partner for anything useful, but 10 tricks are still likely when I have a nine-card suit and some high cards on the side.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What should our doubles be when we have agreed a major-suit fit and the opponents intervene?

DEAR READER: Play penalty doubles, but partner is allowed to pull them with extra shape. (The double is a suggestion, not a command.) However, when they have bid the suit below yours at the three-level, your double should be game invitational, saying nothing about the opponents' suit -- often referred to as a maximal double. There are more nuanced methods available, but this is simplest.

