A Weldon, Williams, and Lick employee loads ink into the printing press on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, inside of Weldon, Williams and Lick (WW&L) in Fort Smith. WW&L is known for printing tickets, posters, and access passes for major events like the Olympics, the Super Bowl and Broadway shows. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger).

Print Headline: Adaptability key for Arkansas printers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content