Anniversaries

Gwendolyn and Charles Adolphus Johnson Jr. of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 20 with a reception at Southwest Little Rock Community Center. The couple were married Nov. 3, 1973. She is the former Gwendolyn Harrison and a retired Kroger grocery checker. He is a journeyman brick mason, licensed real estate broker, certified general real estate appraiser, licensed residential contractor and urban real estate developer. They are the parents of LaeShann Patrice Johnson of Carrollton, Texas, and Tamika Latece Johnson. They have two grandchildren.