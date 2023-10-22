Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anniversaries

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:10 a.m.
Gwendolyn and Charles Adolphus Johnson Jr.

Gwendolyn and Charles Adolphus Johnson Jr. of Little Rock celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 20 with a reception at Southwest Little Rock Community Center. The couple were married Nov. 3, 1973. She is the former Gwendolyn Harrison and a retired Kroger grocery checker. He is a journeyman brick mason, licensed real estate broker, certified general real estate appraiser, licensed residential contractor and urban real estate developer. They are the parents of LaeShann Patrice Johnson of Carrollton, Texas, and Tamika Latece Johnson. They have two grandchildren.

Print Headline: Anniversaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT