Annual UAPB parade sticks to tradition

Bubbles were floating, sports cars were roaring and crowns were shining as the annual University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming parade marched north on Main Street on Saturday.

The yearly, holiday-like affair for school alumni and longtime residents held tradition in bringing people from near and far together and enticing new faces to the parade environment.

"I just enjoy seeing the kids," said Chantal Jones, a McCrory native who graduated from UAPB in 2007 and brought her mother, daughter and grandson. "I love UAPB's band. That's my band, right there. But I love seeing the kids. As a matter of fact, I'm a teacher at 34th Avenue Elementary, and we have a band in it, and my grandson is playing the drum in the band."

Aside from the warm fall day, something else was slightly different about this year's event from others -- the route.

The parade route turned west on Second Avenue from Main because construction is continuing on the west-to-east road, pushing the Jefferson County Courthouse into a further but nonetheless picturesque backdrop.

Najarad Jasper of Pine Bluff was relaxing at the corner with family and friends waiting for the parade to kick off. The sight of the backdrop did nothing to make the parade feel different to him.

"Same ol', same ol'," he said, adding that he's attended since childhood.

This year's parade continued the university's sesquicentennial celebration with the theme of "150 Years of Excellence-Simply the Best." Chancellor Emeritus Carolyn Blakely served as this year's grand marshal, with Miss UAPB Kaitlyn Peterson and Mr. UAPB Jonathan Burgess, both of Pine Bluff, and Miss UAPB Alumni Joyce Bracy Vaughan among those in homecoming royalty.

"I've been going to this parade since I can't remember when," Jones said. "My whole family went to college here. It was a given I was coming here because when I came here, my uncle [Lawrence Davis Jr.] was the chancellor."

Davis served as grand marshal of last year's homecoming parade.

Even a family of Alcorn State University supporters were drawn to Saturday's action. Alcorn State competed against UAPB in the football game later in the afternoon at Simmons Bank Field at Golden Lion Stadium.

"I didn't go to Alcorn's homecoming, and they were playing here, so I thought I'd come here and watch their homecoming parade," said Perry Lewis of Meridian, Miss., attending with his daughters, Deidra Harrell and Latrecia Stubbs and granddaughter Mallory Stubbs, 4.

This was not Mallory's first rodeo, so the speak. She and her mom, an Alcorn State alumna, went to the alma mater's homecoming in Lorman, Miss., earlier this month.

"Although I didn't attend, I grew up going to HBCUs," said Harrell, who attended the University of Southern Mississippi.

UAPB Chancellor Emeritus Carolyn Blakely serves as grand marshal of the UAPB homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, top left, poses with his family at the judges' table: clockwise from Alexander, his son David Alexander, sister-in-law Loraine Jones, niece Nia Jones, wife Veronica Alexander, and grandson Jonathan Wilson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Former UAPB basketball center Daniel Broughton attends with his daughter Dani, who will turn 3 in November. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff Ward 1 Councilwoman Latisha Brunson, pictured right of vehicle, and company march with a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 convertible. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of the UAPB drumline strike up the beat as they march down Main Street. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



From left, Anita Smith, Pam Kelly and Charmaine Jones, all of Pine Bluff, hang with Ronnie Earnest of Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Najarad Jasper of Pine Bluff waits for the start of the 2023 UAPB homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



From left, Rose Ayers, her granddaughter Jessica Davis, Kavin Larkin and his son Kolton Larkin, and Ayers' daughter Chantal Jones await the start of the 2023 UAPB homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Judges are stationed at Second Avenue on Main Street as repairs to the avenue are ongoing. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Desmond Miller, his daughter Eva Miller, 18 months, and son Valton Miller, 6, watch the parade march down Main Street. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Miss UAPB Alumni Joyce Bracy Vaughan cheers with the crowd. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

