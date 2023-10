Patrons of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra gathered Oct. 5 at the 1836 Club to celebrate the forthcoming Opus XXXVIII Ball.

Kristen and Carlton Saffa are the chairs of this year's event, slated for Nov. 4 at the Capital Hotel. The Opus Ball, the symphony's annual gala fundraiser, was established 39 years ago to raise funds for the ASO's statewide education programs.

Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette