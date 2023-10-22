Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER April Williams, 905 April Nichole Lane, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
ALMA Kendee Dawn Hughes, 2330 River Vista Drive, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Joseph Lynn Clinton, 5872 Ark. 319 West, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Angel Carol Clinton, 5872 Ark. 319 West, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Janina Mellor, 1657 Claxton Loop, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amanda Lynn Domingue, 1655 N. Hill St., Apt. H, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Mary Robnolt, 114 Lauren Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Katelyn N. North, 2014 Robinwood Court, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lee Otis Battles, 4041 Elizabeth Court, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
LaSherye Denise Horton-Battles, 4041 Elizabeth Court, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK William Robert Savage, 494 Lambert Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Larry D. Winter, 531 Cook St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Diane L. Winter, 531 Cook St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRADFORD Buddy Hess, 2780 Jackson 197, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Durrell Newell, 208 Cody Lane, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Abby Renee Latendress, 2695 S. Second St., Apt. K123, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ryan Lyn Messersmith, 2400 Palisade Drive, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly L. Messersmith, 2400 Palisade Drive, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Veronica Ann Williams, 13 Pioneer Cove, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Joshua Osburn, 129 Scenic Hill Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Monica Williams, 2130 Matthews Meadow's Lane, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT LaJuana Britt, 202 Gibson Circle, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Rachel C. Reed, 524 S. Pkwy., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Gregory D. White, 200382 Kirksey Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lois Q. White, 200382 Kirksey Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUDORA Verda James, 2070 U.S. 65 South, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
EUREKA SPRINGS Jay D. Williams, 1934 County Road 239, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Charles Coleman, 393 S. Hunter St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Tiffany R. Johnson, 1438 N. Cog Hill Drive, Apt. 103, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Keri Dyan Lotz, 1770 N. Izard Lane, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Doris L. Johnson, 1405 E. Oakcliff St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
FLORAL Joseph T. Ramsey, 190 Creech Road, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica R. Ramsey, 190 Creech Road, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Melvin Taylor, 312 McCollum, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Sandy J. Pollack, 4001 Rogers Ave., No. 2, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Fred C. Solf, 3320 Kinross Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Hayley M. Howard, 9505 Chad Colley Blvd., Apt. 2702, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kevin P. Choate, 8806 Lee Circle, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Martha Choate, 8806 Lee Circle, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Beverly Ann Burton, 1305 Dallas St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Teddy Ray Jones, 1717 S. Z St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shannon Lee Jones, 1717 S. Z St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
GARFIELD Joseph Paul Luper Sr., P.O. Box 22, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Hallie Bowser, 805 W. Seventh St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Joseph Richard Clinton Jr., 200 North Collins Ave., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Tammy Jo McFate, 50 Pinnacle Springs Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Diane Renee Emerson, 5216 Eoff Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stephen Edward Emerson III, 5216 Eoff Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
HATTIEVILLE Diana Gale Hanson, 182 Granny Hollow Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Andy Martin Bailey, 2125 Sunshine Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOLLY GROVE Timothy Mark Gannon, 18649 Ark. 366, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brenda Gail Gannon, 18649 Ark. 366, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOPE Dana Wyatt, 717 S. Elm, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
LaRosa Lashell Randle, 101 S. Washington, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Edward Dixon, 109 W. 16th, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
HORSESHOE BEND Mark A. Oerum, 302 Royal Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Yolanda Urquhart, 153 Chelle St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
James B. Ritch, 102 Armstrong Place, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amy W. Berrones, 102 Armstrong Place, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sherrie Nicole Pickett, 164 Thornton Ferry Road C3, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Ronald Glenn Thornell, 11 Golada Lane, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Myra Janette Thornell, 11 Golada Lane, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Josephine Johnson, 1600 S. JP Wright Loop, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Edward C. Hardin, 4103 Ark. 294, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brenda J. Hardin, 4103 Ark. 294, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jayla Brewer, 15 Woodbriar Court, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rena Lockhart, 608 Cheryl Lane, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Debra Lynn Luckey, 5401 Highland Square Circle, Apt. 88, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Hayden C. Staton, 2700 Ridgepointe Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mark Shane McGinnis, 2006 Greenway Lane, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brett M. Duncan, 3420 Brody Ross Lane, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ji San Ling, 2221 Conrad St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA David Strobel, 251 Hodge Road, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Heather Stobel, 251 Hodge Road, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Bridgett McDonald, 4108 W. 26th St., Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Krystle D. Walker, 1912 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 149, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jarita G. Meredith, 9008 Stillman Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ebonnie Banks, 2307 Ridge Park Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael Amos Harris, 99 Laver Circle, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Timothy Davis, 901 Charles Bussey St., Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Wade Everette Norwood, 34 Springtree Circle, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christy A. Low, 700 Pine Valley Road, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Edwin Darsille Johnson, 2010 South Martin St., Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Alicia Sims, 1421 N. University Ave., Apt. S107, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sonia G. Schafer, 1602 Green Mountain Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Trinikka Jackson, 2508 Wolfe St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Melissa S. Manees, 17100 Crystal Valley Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Crystal Cain, 128 Congressional, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Miranda Austin, 8505 Herrick Lane, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Roshon Maxwell, Sr., 1409 S. Pierce, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashley Carter, 1409 S. Pierce, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Zenobia Ann Jones, 14 Wimbledon Green Circle, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bridget Carter, 5401 Keats Drive, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
LOUANN Ruth Abeyta Larsen, 980 Ouachita Road 63, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Alfredo Antonio Serrano, 327 Homewood Place, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Kristina Renee Salazar, 11308 Charlotte Drive, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Cody Randall Slaughter, 2001 Karen Circle, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rebecca Joanne Slaughter, 2001 Karen Circle, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Gregory Allen Coleman, 103 Carson St., Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Temeaker S. Lewis-Smith, 200 Millwood Circle, Bldg. 5, Apt. 515, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Monica Lee Lopez, 200 Millwood Circle, Apt. 511, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeremy D. Miller, Sr., 113 Shady Drive, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Keeli Jordan Phillips, 248 Lacey New Hope Road, Oct. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Candice Nicole Cater, 1441 S. 16th Section Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
James A. Worthen, 741 W. Mt. Zion Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Steven Rydelle Calaway, 476 Davis Ave., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
MULBERRY Roy Don Gibson, 9644 Wire Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Richard L. Poole, 420 N. Fourth St., Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andrew Noble Marshall, 151 Hempstead 1240, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kaylee Nicole Marshall, 151 Hempstead 1240, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Deborah Ann Robinson, 2722 E. Second St., Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Linda Ann Stanley, 1016 Cherry Hill Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kenesha Carbage, 2600 E. Long Hill Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Geri Miller, 720 W. Scenic Drive, Apt. 233, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sarah E. Marshall, 5104 Chandler St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Adrienne K. Whitmore, 12317 Vernonia Drive, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Debra F. Moore, 142 W. Circle Drive, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
OZARK Bruce Daniel Auterson, 621 N. 35th St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Debra Jo Auterson, 621 N. 35th St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
PANGBURN Brandon Lee Rackley, 40 Pokey Lane, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tabatha R. Rackley, 40 Pokey Lane, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Roger L. Gray, 203 McKee St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Peggy S. Gray, 203 McKee St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Randy Eugene Hyde, 222 Greene 892 Road, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARKDALE LaTeesha D. Brown, 315 Plenty St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
PERRYVILLE Ralph Allen Mansfield, 316 Fourth St., Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brandie L. Perkins, P.O. Box 766, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Bradley Wayne Sanders, 9700 Aaron Road, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Linda Williams, 3504 W. 11th St., Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Courtney Jarmon, 4504 S. Camden Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lashuna Janae Davis, 6106 Indian Hills Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Misty Michelle Butler, 9024 Welborn Drive, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
PLANO Pizza Inn of Mountain Home, LLC, 3165 Judge Holland Lane, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
RECTOR Paula Elizabeth Laxton, 1009 S. Fordyce, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Luther Elvertis Bradshaw, 1525 Sheridan Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Marie Bradshaw, 1525 Sheridan Road, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
RISON Ervin Fitzgerald Sullivan, 1980 Ark. 35 North, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Michael Brian Turner, 934 Turtle Creek Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nichole Lynn Turner, 934 Turtle Creek Drive, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
James R. Rogers, 1701 W. Stratton Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dana K, Rogers, 1701 W. Stratton Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Daniela Bonita Garcia-Acosta, 800 E. Post Road, Apt. D, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Steven Howard Minor, 505 E. 14th St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Lynn Horton, 436 Bailey Loop Road, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Paterak, 817 S. Quincy Ave., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY James Ironside, 2910 E. Moore Ave., Apt. 27, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD James Sexton, 3610 East Maryland Ave., Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Victoria Stancil, 8807 Patricia Lynn Lane, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
SOUTHAVEN Joel N. Thompson, 1115 Carriage Drive, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Angela West, 514 Butterfield Coach Road, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Jeremy Lyn Watt, 30325 Ark. 425, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
William Davidson, 103 Braydn Lane, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Barbara Ann Moore, 4717 County Ave., No. 714, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
ULM Carl J. Meier, 5710 Trotter Road, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rebecca D. Meier, 5710 Trotter Road, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Weldon Gartman, 1007 Sandstone Drive, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lisa Gartman, 1007 Sandstone Drive, Oct. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Alan Medcalf, 1106 N. 25th St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Laronda Alexis Medcalf, 1106 N. 25th St., Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
John Edward McMahand, 228 N. 43rd, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
VILONIA Richard Maglievaz, 55 Barnard Lane, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Iliff Dumont, Jr., 31 Hummingbird Drive, Oct. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARD Eric Richard Harbort, 55 Willow Lake Drive, Oct. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
WARREN Lee Maynard, 1050 Tooke Road, Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Deadrick Crawford, 739 Dogwood Cove, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Chandra Lasha Grice, 4716 Barraque St., Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
WILSON Lacy Lee Brewer II, 55 Jackson St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brooke A. Brewer, 55 Jackson St., Oct. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
WINSLOW Becky L. Comer, 21469 S. U.S. 71, Oct. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.