Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 1:48 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction Corp., 17421 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $10,000,000.

Clark Contractors, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, $3,000,000.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 19610 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $2,300,000.

Doyne Construction, 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, $1,287,000.

Coburn Construction, 1 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock, $975,000.

ASI American, 5201 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $340,320.

Terra Firma Project, 13401 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $250,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 8315 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $211,970.

Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, $173,659.

RESIDENTIAL

Arkansas Homes, 3806 Maryland Ave., Little Rock, $294,300.

E. Ward Construction, 203 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 197 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 151 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

E. Ward Construction, 138 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 12313 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, $276,800.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $262,891.

Graham Smith Construction, 130 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $222,000.

Calhoun Custom, 2201 W. Third St., Little Rock, $$220,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 136 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $208,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 108 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $208,000.

Calhoun Custom, 29 Summerland Court, Little Rock, $125,000.

Simpson Contracting, 803 Bowman St., Little Rock, $110,000.

Red Diamond Realty, 9210 Duke Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Ridge Construction, 23 Dover St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Best Builders, Inc., 1300 Adams St., Little Rock, $76,568.

Justin McCrae Construction, 12500 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

