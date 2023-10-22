Sections
Burglaries

Today at 2:51 a.m.

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

2317 S. Fillmore St., residential, Samad Abedi, 5:22 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $2,700.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Ryan McElroy, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $35,544.

72205

2500 W. 7th St., commercial, White Water Tavern, 5:31 a.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $3,861.

72207

7020 Richwood Road, residential, Daniel Cline, 1:58 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $2,950.

72209

8801 Doyle Springs Road, residential, unknown victim, 4:43 p.m. Oct. 15, property value unknown.

6510 Mabelvale Cutoff, residential, Siaon Luster, 7:39 a.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $500.

11409 Baseline Road, commercial, Unit Storage, 2:06 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $2,001.

72210

11312 Bass Pro Pkwy., commercial, Tropical Smoothie, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $1,000.

North Little Rock

72114

124 N. Hazel St., residential, minor victim, 6 p.m. Oct. 15, property valued at $200.

122 E. 22nd St., residential, Jason-Daniel Mansfield, 9 a.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $657.

72117

1013 Roseclair Road, residential, William Abshure, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, property valued at $1,250.

72118

5304 MacArthur Dr., residential, Dewayne Stallworth, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 19, property value unknown.

Print Headline: Burglaries

