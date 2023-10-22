Business people

AGRICULTURE

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services promoted Jason Hill to vice president of credit.

BANKING

Mark Dillon has joined Crews & Associates as senior vice president of institutional sales.

CONSTRUCTION

Lexicon Inc. announced several key promotions and new hires. Robby Thompson was promoted to controller of Lexicon's Construction Group. Ronda Young has accepted a newly created position of controller of Lexicon's Fabrication Group. Brock Breaux was hired as vice president of finance for the Heritage Links division, Lexicon's golf course construction arm. Scott Bond was hired as corporate controller. Justin Lareau was promoted to vice president of analytics and IT. Emily Keith was promoted to director of analytics.

HEALTH

Matt Kern, M.D., and Andrea McMahon, M.D., have joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Psychiatric Research Institute -- Northwest.

Pam Kelly Purvis has recently been named Unity Health's assistant vice president of behavioral health.

HUMAN RESOURCES

JTS expanded its marketing department with the addition of Shelbie Thomas, Amber Keomany and Hannah Wolf. Emily Cole has been promoted from marketing coordinator to senior marketing & events specialist.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies hired James McAlister as a cybersecurity consultant.

NONPROFIT

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas has appointed Dr. Gary Stark and Matuschka Briggs to its board of directors.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Chris Bahn has been hired as public relations manager for The Peacock Group.

UTILITIES

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation promoted Tom Wright to vice president of power delivery.

Jason Allen of Springdale recently joined Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. as chief commercial officer.