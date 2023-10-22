Chargers in need of defensive help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs have been predictably good on offense this season, at least statistically, which means in the complementary world of the NFL, the difference in their records probably resides on the opposite side of the ball.

The Chargers are 2-3 largely because they allow more yards than all but one team in the league.

The Chiefs are 5-1 thanks to a defense that allows fewer points than all but one.

"Yeah, that helps a ton, especially when you don't play your best ball," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been openly critical of his own play heading into today's game between the AFC West rivals at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Our defense is holding it down for us right now, but let's take the pressure off them so they can play free and be even better."

Imagine that: The Chiefs are tied for the best record in the NFL with an offense Mahomes thinks has yet to hit its stride.

Still, the Chiefs are second in yards passing, fourth in total offense and ninth in scoring the first six weeks of the season. And while those numbers were inflated by a blowout of the Bears, Kansas City's offense has nevertheless been impressive enough on a week-to-week basis to win every game since a season-opening loss to Detroit.

Part of the reason Mahomes is lamenting the offense has been its failure to reach the end zone. The Chiefs have piled up the yards between the 20s, taking advantage of short passes while opposing defenses continually take away the deep stuff, but their offense has been bogged down by turnovers and penalties when it reaches the red zone.

"You have to continue to push, continue to get better and better. That's all you can do regardless," Mahomes said. "We understand that it's going to take the offense at some point to have to have the big game to win it."

Might happen this week. The Chargers, despite some desultory lulls of their own, are a top-10 offense when it comes to passing, total offense and scoring, so the Chiefs might well need their offense to finally pop to win a shootout.

It should help their cause that the Chargers have among the worst defenses in the league.

"This is going to be a different week because it's a shorter week," said Chargers Coach Brandon Staley, whose team is coming off a Monday night game while the Chiefs played the previous Thursday, giving them four more days to prepare.

"But in terms of the approach of how we attack a plan and what's needed to be our best for Sunday, that has to stay the same," Staley said. "What you have to focus on are the keys to winning. What ultimately is going to impact winning on Sunday? That's where our full focus has to be right now. From now until kickoff, just focusing on the things that are going to help us win."

SPEAKING OF HELP

Kansas City brought back wide receiver Mecole Hardman this week in a swap of late-round draft picks with the Jets, who had signed him to a $4 million deal in the offseason. Hardman was part of both of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl-winning teams, but he barely got on the field in New York, which had made it clear in recent weeks that it was eager to move on.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Bolton (32) reacts after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

