Church notes: organ recital, taco supper and worship services set for local churches

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

Berry Street Baptist Church, 320 Berry St., Springdale, is having a great giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. There will be many free items and festive fall treats for the kids.

Information: berrystbaptist@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

The church session will meet at 11:45 a.m. and the Youth Group will meet at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The Breakfast Club will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 24. Choir rehearsals are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and the Crandell Ringers handbell choir practice is Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. Everyone is welcome. There will be a drawing for a Prayer Blanket Ministry quilt at the event.

Children's Sunday School classes meet at 9:30 a.m. Confirmation class meets at 9 a.m. Sundays for youth grades 6-12. Sunday School classes for adults are at 9 a.m. and Lectionary class and Wednesday morning Zoom fellowship is at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered at 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin. The Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom. The class is beginning "Finding Phoebe: What New Testament Women Were Really Like" by Susan Hylen.

The Youth Group for grades 5-12 meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the youth room in Lower Witherspoon.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

Benton County

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, will hold a Bible study night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. Information: 621-0021.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children is at 9:45 in the lower level, adult Bible class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

There will be only one service at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29.

Trunk or Treat will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a photo opportunity. This is an outdoor event. In case of rain there will be a drive-through area for handing out treats.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the front church parking lot.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available.

The church is holding a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be free Kansas City Chiefs T-shirts for donors while supplies last. Sign up at cbco.org.

There will be a "Let's Get Creative" demonstration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the fellowship hall.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is on "The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts" by David Jeremiah. The study meets each Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday in the Chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Ping Pong group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville will welcome the Rev. Dr. Angela Gorrell on Oct. 22 and 23 as guest speaker for a series entitled "Seeking Joy & the Life Worth Living." Gorrell will preach at the 10:15 a.m. service and will give public presentations at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. All presentations are in the sanctuary, free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents.

Bible study for adults meets on Sundays at 9 a.m.Children's ministry is at 11:30 a.m. and youth group meets at 4:30 p.m. Rehearsals for choir are on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. and for handbells at 6 p.m.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and YouTube. Listen to the podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website.

The exercise group meets at 7:45 Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall and Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

The Busy Hands Kit and Crochet group recently mailed six boxes of baby blankets, scarves, mittens, hats and headbands to Knitting 4 Peace and NOROC, a Romanian relief agency that provides support to Ukranian refugees and a Ukranian orphanage. There is still a need for mittens in children's and adult sizes.

Information: (479) 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

