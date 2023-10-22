Club News: NWA Film Club screens German horror; Civil War Round Table on casualty care and more

NWA Film Club

The NWA Film Club will be hosting Hops & Horror from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Bauhaus Biergarten, 326 Holcomb St. in Springdale.

The club will be screening "Nosferatu" and "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," two staples of silent German horror, to set the mood for spooky season. There will be seasonally exclusive beer on tap.

The Northwest Arkansas Film Club partners with local businesses, venues and artists to create pop-up movie events from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Information: Email davidhamernick@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Oct.28 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville. The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports and a presentation on roles within MUFON. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals and browsing the section library. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479)422-9586.

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp #1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off the menu meal before the business meeting.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard or of those who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-65. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Round Table

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The program will be titled "In the Dominion of the Vulture and the Wolf: Casualty Care in the First Year of the Civil War" and will be presented by John H. Fahey, M.D.

Casualty care during the first year of the civil war was characterized by the unpreparedness of the combatants for the realities of the battlefield. The Surgeon General of the Army was a veteran of the war of 1812, who had risen to his position by having outlived all his peers. Many thought the war would be short-lived with few casualties. The disaster at Bull Run, where casualties had to crawl off the battlefield in front of local citizens who had watched the battle from their carriages, was a harbinger of things to come. The eastern theater in 1861-62 was relatively quiet since General McClellan didn't like to fight. But the western theater was different. This presentation will illustrate how casualty care evolved during the first year of the war culminating at Shiloh, where the horrible truth of the ensuing war would finally become apparent. "The scene is silent and sad," wrote General Samuel R. Curtis of the Battle of Pea Ridge. "The vulture and the wolf have now the dominion, and the dead friends and foes sleep in the same lonely graves." Samuel Curtis to his brother, Mar. 13, 1862, Curtis Papers, Huntington Library

John H. Fahey, M.D. recently retired to northwest Arkansas where he is on the board of the Heritage Trails Partners. He retired from the Navy in 2003 after a 30-year career during which he was the commanding officer of the Naval Operational Medicine Institute in Pensacola, Fla., and the Naval Hospital in Great Lakes Ill. He then spent the next 20 years in practice in Illinois. Fahey has lectured extensively about military medicine of the 19th century and has given talks at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, the annual Symposium of the Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association in Montana and numerous Civil War Roundtables. He has had articles published in "North and South," "Military Medicine," "New York History," and the "Journal of Arizona History." He is currently at work on a biography of Dr. Bernard John Dowling Irwin (1829-1917) who established the first full service field hospital at Shiloh and performed the first action for which a Medal of Honor was awarded.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War.

Donations will be accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: Email dkp55@ymail.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Julie Altemus from Carrollton, TX. Her message is titled "Journey From Darkness to Light." Our special feature will be Patchwork of Memories by Rebecca Logsdon.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by noon, Nov. 3.

The November Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 at 254 Kinross Drive, Bella Vista, 72715.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.