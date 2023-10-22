A&P to meet Tuesday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the A&P office, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Details: (870)534-2121.

Simmons declares dividend

Simmons First National Corp. announced Thursday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.20 per share, which is payable on Jan. 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2023.

The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

Trust in police topic of event

The "I Fear For My Life Campaign," an effort to address mutual trust between law enforcement and people of color, will be held at two local schools and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

On Tuesday, school discussions will be held with PEN OR PENCIL students at the Watson Chapel High School Auditorium from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and at the Pine Bluff 9th Grade Academy cafeteria from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Also Tuesday, law enforcement officials will talk with UAPB students in a focus group from 5-6 p.m. The broader conversation with UAPB students will occur from 6-8 p.m., the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, said in a news release.

"The goal of community policing is to establish mutual trust between law enforcement and residents," Turner said.

"The tension and fear in some communities between younger people of color and law enforcement have escalated in recent months and years. During a regular stop, both the officer and driver have reasons to fear for their life because of the uncertain response that could occur."

National conversations with historically black colleges and universities aim to capture information to enhance relationships between communities of color.

The "I Fear For My Life Campaign" is sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission. Officers from the UAPB Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and various law enforcement agencies will participate.

Participants also include the UAPB Student Government Association and PBICVR, Arkansas' lead PEN OR PENCIL affiliate, according to the release.

CARTI sets screenings for lung cancer

CARTI will promote the early detection of lung cancer with screening events in November. Sessions will last approximately 15 minutes, including registration paperwork.

By expanding access to low-dose CT scans, CARTI aims to improve lung cancer patients' survival rates by diagnosing the disease sooner when it's more likely to be cured, according to a news release.

Appointments for CARTI lung screenings are available from 9-11 a.m,.at the following locations:

Nov. 4: 209 S. Portland Ave. in Russellville;

Nov. 11: 5001 Bobo Road in Pine Bluff;

Nov. 18: 8901 CARTI Way in Little Rock.

The scans are recommended for those at the greatest risk of developing lung cancer but who haven't yet shown signs or symptoms of the disease, including current or former smokers 50 to 77 years old and individuals with a smoking history of at least 20 pack years who are generally in good health with no history of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Arkansas. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call 501-906-4454 or visit CARTI.com.

'Meet the Lenders' event set

A panel of small business lenders will discuss loan options for starting or expanding a business at a "Meet the Lenders" session in Monticello from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 9.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello is hosting the event at Citizens Bank, 236 Highway 425 N in Monticello.

Aimee Weaver, director of the ASBTDC at UAM, and Christian Pennington, lender relations specialist from the Small Business Administration Arkansas District Office, will join four lenders, Candence Brooks of Communities Unlimited; Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital Corp.; Rick Ricciardi of Simmons Bank; and Trent Scogin of Citizens Bank.

The panelists will explain the ins and outs of business financing, from credit questions to how to apply for a loan.

The event will also include question-and-answer time and networking.

The program is offered free, but pre-registration is recommended. For registration or details, visit asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events or contact Aimee Weaver at (870) 460-1910 or weavera@uamont.edu.

The ASBTDC at UAM serves small businesses in Arkansas: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew and Lincoln counties. Current and future business owners can receive one-on-one business guidance at no charge.