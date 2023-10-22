Crash on I-30 in Hope kills Ohio man

An Ohio man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hope on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

Kumar Dahal, 34, of Etna, Ohio, was driving west on Interstate 30 in a 2017 International when the wreck occurred at 2:24 p.m.

Dahal's vehicle traveled onto the shoulder of the north side of the interstate near mile marker 263, the report says.

The vehicle then traveled into the woods, striking several large trees, and overturned and caught fire, according to the report.

The trooper investigating the crash noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry.