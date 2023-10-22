Dan Enos fired as Arkansas OC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Sunday, the day after the Razorbacks amassed 200 total yards in a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

Receivers coach Kenny Guiton, a former quarterback at Ohio State, will handle play-calling duties for the final four games of the season, the Razorbacks announced in a press release.

Enos, 55, was in the first year of a guaranteed three-year contract in his second stint at Arkansas. He was making $1.1 million this season and he will be owed the remainder of his deal in monthly installments.

The Razorbacks have regressed offensively, particularly in the run game, after ranking 15th in the country nationally with 471.2 yards per game last season.

Arkansas is currently No. 121 in total offense with 305.9 yards per game and the unit, which has a rebuilding offensive line, has allowed 31 sacks to rank 124th in the country.

The Razorbacks (2-6) dropped their sixth consecutive game with the homecoming loss.

Pittman was asked Saturday if he would consider any in-season staff changes and he responded, “I don’t really want to answer that.”

Arkansas has an open date this weekend before traveling to Florida for a game on Nov. 4. The Razorbacks will have to win out against Florida, Auburn, Florida International and Missouri to become bowl eligible.

This story will be updated with more details.