EDUCATION NOTEBOOK: Bald Knob district hires David Bangs

Bald Knob district hires David Bangs

David Bangs, recently retired chair of graduate studies in education at Harding University, has become interim superintendent of the Bald Knob School District.

He was selected for the job after the Bald Knob School Board placed Superintendent Melissa Gipson on administrative leave earlier this month, according to The Daily Citizen newspaper.

Bangs worked in various areas of public education for 27 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, athletics director, director of finance, facilities coordinator and assistant superintendent in the Vilonia School District.

After joining Harding in 2007, he worked as the field placement coordinator for educational leadership, director of educational leadership, and later chair of graduate studies in education at the Cannon-Clary College of Education.

Bangs taught in the master's, specialist and doctorate programs at Harding University's College of Education, mostly in educational leadership.

Arvest supports museum field trips

The Arvest Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation to support the museum's Field Trip Program for area students.

"The U.S. Marshals Museum is a special addition to our community and the state," Roger Holroyd, president of Arvest Bank's Fort Smith region, said in announcing the donation. "Helping students experience and learn from it is important to overall education."

"The [museum] has a unique opportunity to teach students what it means to be engaged citizens, as well as their role in our government, through the lens of the U.S. Marshals Service," Susan Neyman, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, said in accepting the award.

"We are grateful for the support of the Arvest Foundation to help us carry out this important work," she said.

The newly constructed museum highlighting the history and work of the U.S. Marshal Service, located on the bank of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith, opened July 1.

Inspiration award winner is named

Michael Richardson, security officer at College Station Elementary, is the Pulaski County Special School District's first Inspiration in Education award winner for the 2023-2024 school year.

Richardson was cited for his efforts to serve as a father figure to students at the school where many students don't have such a role model in their homes. He attends student football and basketball games, passes out cards of encouragement to students, checks up on teachers and dresses up in costumes to make the school day fun.

Affiliated with the U.S. Air Force, Richardson works with the students to teach them about respecting the nation's flag, including how to properly fold it. He has also taught military marching skills to fifth graders.

Richardson has worked for the district for almost four years, working at Sylvan Hills Middle and Mills University Studies High prior to College Station Elementary.

"The district's Inspiration in Education award is presented quarterly in October, December, March and May. Anyone may nominate a district employee for the award.