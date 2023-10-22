Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 13. Observed an opening in the screen door in the kitchen leading to the outside. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed a build up of food debris on the sides of the cooking equipment and refrigeration. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash can in the women's restroom being stored uncovered. The trash can in the women's restroom needs to be covered. Floors throughout the facility, especially in the kitchen and under the food prep area in dining area, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Pest control plan is in place. Company was out of 10/09/2023 to spray for pests. Manager said that they would be back in 2 weeks to reapply.

SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 16. No violations pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection Sept. 18. Observed a bottle of chemical being stored hanging on a container storing cake boxes. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. The bottle of chemical was moved to the chemical storage area during the time of the inspection. Observed a build up of grease on the floors behind the fryers and a build up of debris on the ceiling by the fans in the deli area. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

HAZEL FINE DELI GROCERY, 2510 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Oct. 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed cracker not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed onions stored directly on floor in cooler. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations.

SHELL QUICK MART GGHA LLC, 7001 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Oct. 16. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No soap provided at the hand washing sink in the kitchen area. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Observed several flying insects around the ware washing area. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Observed unclean wiping cloths being stored on the counters and floor. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Some counter tops and shelving in the kitchen area are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use. Observed several ceiling tiles that are damaged in the establishment. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observed build up of food debris on the floor. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed a build up of debris on the vent hood. Intake and exhaust air ducts shall be cleaned and filters changed so they are not a source of contamination by dust, dirt, or other materials.