Former Pulaski County judge Floyd 'Buddy' Villines dead at 76

Floyd G. "Buddy" Villines III, a former Pulaski County judge and mayor of Little Rock, has died. He was 76.

Born in 1947 in Roxboro, N.C., Villines was a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Villines was first elected to local office in 1984, when he won a seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

He served as vice mayor from 1987 to 1988 and mayor from 1989 to 1990; at the time, city board members selected an individual from among their peers to serve a two-year term as mayor.

Villines ultimately resigned from the city board to take up the position of Pulaski County judge after winning election in 1990.

As county judge from 1991 through the end of 2014, Villines oversaw numerous projects, including the construction of the Big Dam Bridge.

“Buddy redefined the role of county judge,” Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said in a statement provided by a county spokesperson.