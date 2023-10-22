Fort Smith directors hear street, parks and fire priorities ahead of 2024 budget discussion

FORT SMITH -- The city is considering department priorities for the coming year before approving its 2024 budget.

Andy Richards, the city's chief financial officer, presented the proposed budget to city directors at a study session Tuesday.

The budget proposal states the city's general fund saw $62.8 million in revenue in 2022, with the projected 2023 revenue expected to be roughly $67.1 million. The expected 2024 revenue is projected to be lower at roughly $54.7 million, for a $12.3 million, or 18.4%, decrease.

Josh Buchfink, public relations manager for the city, said the decrease in general may be due to the effects of nonrecurring revenue sources.

Expenditures are expected to also be lower at roughly $55.3 million in 2024 compared to the $64 million projected in 2023.

The city's budget hearing originally set for Nov. 3 is being rescheduled as soon as possible, with a new date yet to be confirmed, Richards said.

"I just want to thank Andy and the staff for putting this together," At-Large Director Kevin Settle said. "I hope the public understands that this is our budget and this isn't an easy approach to go through. This takes time, and this is not something we take lightly and go through in a couple of minutes."

The directors also heard from several departments about what Capital Improvement Program plans are for the next five years, but especially 2024.

The Streets, Bridges and Drainage plan outlines 25 ongoing projects. For 2024 it includes spending $1.5 million for improving streets, $2.55 million for intersection and signal improvements, $2.2 million to acquire right of way to extend Kelley Highway to Riverfront Drive, and roughly $5 million for detention ponds at the Acme Brick Park. It also includes partnering with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to widen Arkansas 45 between Arkansas 255 and U.S. 71.

The proposed 2024 budget has the Street Maintenance Fund at $11.375 million in revenue and $11.385 million in expenditures. The numbers are both better than the projected 2023 budget with a $27,523 increase in revenue and a roughly $2.95 million decrease in expenditures. The department's budget has the additional $10,572 in expenses from 2024 taken from its roughly $7.7 million fund balance.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said he would like to see the Acme Brick project done as quickly as possible.

Earlier this month the directors unanimously approved spending roughly $2.88 million from the 2023 budget to buy land for a mountain bike and multipurpose trail park at a former Acme Brick quarry.

"Because it relates to flooding, or a primary purpose of it is flooding on that side of the street, I would like to move that project as quickly as we can," Morton said. "I realize there's engineering required and things like that, but I would be disappointed if it takes until 2026 to finish that."

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego said he agrees with Morton and asked City Administrator Carl Geffken to encourage the city's grant writer to be aggressive in looking at ways to receive money for this project.

Sara Deuster, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said in a memo to Geffken the department's Capital Improvement Plan for 2024 includes roughly $6.6 million for the Creekmore Park pool upgrades. She said she's working to identify design modifications and material substitutions to reduce the cost.

Deuster said delaying the pool upgrades would increase the price significantly, so instead the department is delaying the Chaffee Crossing dog park and second segment of the trail system to cover the cost. The dog park is on hold to assess flooding concerns and because there is a dog park off Old Greenwood Road, and the trail segment is delayed because Chaffee Crossing already has a network of trails, she said.

"It is recommended to prioritize addressing the decades-old, deteriorating infrastructure throughout our parks system to best align our department to be able to support and sustain future growth," Deuster said.

Deuster said the projects are all paid for by the city's one-eighth-cent sales tax dedicated for parks.

The 2024 budget has the parks' sales tax revenue decreasing from roughly $5 million in 2023 to $4.25 million in 2024.

The department's expenses are expected at $8.28 million. The Parks Department has a projected fund balance of roughly $3.81 million at the beginning of the year, which leaves them with $174,753 worth of expenses to find money for.

Settle suggested delaying putting eight basketball and pickleball courts at John Bell Jr. Park and instead building a new slide at Parrot Island Waterpark in 2024, generating money for other projects that way.

"I get the need for basketball and pickleball," Settle said. "I know it's a very popular sport. I just don't know if that spot is the right spot for it long term.

"It's way out there, and there's parks inside the city that could use amenities."

Geffken said the city can modify the proposal and bring it back to the board for approval.

The Fire Department's Capital Improvement Plan for 2024 also uses its portion of the one-eighth-cent sales tax.

Fire Chief Boyd Waters said in a memo to Geffken the department's plan is to spend $900,000 replacing Pumper No. 5, $2 million for a maintenance facility and $4 million for a training facility. He said the city's fire stations will also need to be remodeled in the next few years, with the last remodel in 2013.

"Our firefighters are on shift for 24 hours at a time, so we need to make sure they have up-to-date stations," he said. "Not to mention making sure everything is the most energy efficient to help reduce utility bills."

The 2024 budget projects the Fire Department's portion of the sales tax will be roughly $3.73 million, only $20 more than in 2023. Expenditures are expected to be $3.19 million, roughly $39,321 less than 2023 and allowing the department's fund balance to increase to $2.51 million by the end of 2024.

Valerie Jaime-Gonzelez (from left), Michael Jaime-Gonzalez, 4, and Rafael Jaime-Gonzalez, all of Fort Smith, play with their dog Chicharra on Thursday at John Bell Jr. Park in Fort Smith. The citys directors are about to consider the 2024 budget and heard from the Parks Department about its plan to add basketball and pickleball courts to the park. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

