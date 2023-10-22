Friends pay tribute to longtime Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore at memorial service

Over 100 colleagues, family members, friends and community members gathered to celebrate the life of longtime Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Saturday, a week after he died at age 57.

"He worked in multiple City Hall roles before being named city manager in 2002, and throughout his tenure, his commitment to Little Rock never wavered, ever," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at the service at the Robinson Center.

"He facilitated multiple economic development and infrastructure projects in Little Rock for long-term success, and all the while acting as a model leader to 2,500 city employees."

Throughout his 21 years as city manager, Moore worked under three mayors, Scott, Mark Stodola and Jim Dailey.

Speaking at the service, Dailey said that although he initially hired Moore as his assistant, he "was never Bruce's boss."

"I told my wife as I was coming down here this morning that I almost felt like I was coming to deliver the State of the City address because this is such a big deal," Dailey said.

He described Moore as "family" and said he felt grateful to have known Moore and to continue to know Moore's son, Luke, and fiancé, Siobhan Osborne.

"Bruce is more than a city manager to me and to our family. He was certainly a dear friend and a brother, and there was never a time over the last couple of years where Bruce and I talked and didn't wrap up the conversation where we looked at each other and gave the other person a hug and said, 'I love you.' So all I can say right now is, 'Brother, I love you. God rest in peace, my friend,'" Daily said.

Throughout the service, many of the speakers mentioned Moore's love of basketball and dedication to his son, Luke Moore, who plays point guard for Little Rock Central High School's basketball team.

"Everyone who knew Bruce Moore well knew that Sept. 25 was a special day in his life every year. It is of course Luke's birthday," Central High Principal Nancy Rousseau said.

"He would let everyone know it was, and he would tell us numerous times to tell you Happy Birthday. In fact if he could've had it his way, he would've had me announce it during morning announcements," she added.

"If there was ever a lull in the conversation, or if anyone even mentioned the word son, out came that phone to show the latest pictures and videos. He was so proud of you, and you'll live on with him," City Clerk Susan Langley, his close friend and El Dorado High School school classmate, said.

Dr. Dean Kumpuris, a member of the city Board of Directors, compared Moore's "dedication" and "tenacity" in his role as city manager to being the head coach of the "city's basketball team."

"When there was a win, he credited the players, and when there was a loss, he shouldered the blame. He made each one of us think we were Michael Jordan when in actuality he was the most valuable player on the team," Kumpuris said.

An honor guard opened the memorial with a flag ceremony to commemorate Moore's time with the U.S. Army Reserve, including about nine months he spent in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.

The service was concluded by two of Moore's close friends, Langley and Southern Bancorp CEO Darrin Williams, who shared a letter Moore wrote that they found while organizing his belongings in the week leading up to the service.

"Late Wednesday night I was trying to make my way through the paperwork, and I found this Little Rock city envelope, and it said 'important' in Bruce's left-handed, crooked handwriting," Williams said.

The letter, originally dated 2011 but crossed out and edited by Moore in 2014, read, "If something happens to me while I am city manager, I would like for as many city employees to come to the service as would like to. I would like Nicky Parrish to sing 'Wind Beneath My Wings,' and I would like pictures of me and Luke playing on the screen during it."

Those wishes were honored, with Parrish also singing "Amazing Grace" during the service.

Moore requested that Langley and Kumpuris be on the program of speakers. His final request, which was also honored, was that while the service closed, "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang would play as people left.

"In the beginning of the letter, he said he wanted the service to be upbeat," Williams said. "We did our best with that."

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.