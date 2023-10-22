FYI Calendar: ‘Ghosts of the Void’ screening Oct. 26

Oct. 22 (Sunday)

Art Lab -- Origami talking crows, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2.50 per person. usingart.org.

True Lit -- Author Talk with Sidney Thompson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit -- Teen horror writing workshop with Andrea L. Rogers, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- A fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meet the Artists -- A fund-raising event, 5:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

__

Oct. 23 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Lit -- Creative Commons for Writers & Creators, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 24 (Tuesday)

True Lit -- "Goosebumps" film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 25 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Lit -- "Goosebumps 2" film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Facebook Marketing for Small Businesses -- With Brian Wells and Chris Baker, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 26 (Thursday)

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Linda Laughlin, author of "How the Wise Old Owl Got His Name," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas PBS Premiere -- "Mystery League," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Lit -- An Evening with R.L. Stine, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Thriller on the Patio -- A frightful movie night hosted by the River Valley Film Society, doors open at 6:30 p.m., "Ghosts of the Void" at 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

Oct. 27 (Friday)

p(ART)y After Dark -- Dia de Muertos, 9 p.m. to midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Saturday)

Bentonville Con -- With the singing voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20-$100. bentonvillecon.com.

Watercolor on the Weekend -- For teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

RAM Saturday -- Drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

KUAF's The 'R' Word -- "The Big Payback," a documentary screening, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com