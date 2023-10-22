FYI Calendar: Paula Deen book signing Oct. 28 at Branson Landing

Oct. 22 (Sunday)

War Eagle Fair -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. Admission free; $5 parking. wareaglefair.com.

War Eagle Mill Arts & Crafts Fair -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Admission free. 480-4449.

Sharps' Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., across the War Eagle Bridge and behind War Eagle Mill. Admission free. 789-5683.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Art Lab -- Origami talking crows, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2.50 per person. usingart.org.

True Lit -- Author Talk with Sidney Thompson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Zombies Vs. Ghosts: Senior Year Showdown" -- 2 p.m., Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

"The Band's Visit" -- What happens when a traveling band from Egypt lands in a tiny town in Israel, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

True Lit -- Teen horror writing workshop with Andrea L. Rogers, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Artists -- A fund-raising event, 5:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

__

Oct. 23 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community -- Adult Book Club, "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center, 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

The Mayor's Book Club -- With Mayor Stephanie Orman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequence -- "Mortmain Hall" by Martin Edwards, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit -- Creative Commons for Writers & Creators, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 24 (Tuesday)

True Lit -- "Goosebumps" film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club -- Hosted by the NWA Chess Club, 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 25 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books Club -- 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Literary Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Lit -- "Goosebumps 2" film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Spell Books -- Adult arts & crafts, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Facebook Marketing for Small Businesses -- With Brian Wells and Chris Baker, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 26 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Linda Laughlin, author of "How the Wise Old Owl Got His Name," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- With a guest speaker from The Bella Vista Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Arkansas PBS Premiere -- "Mystery League," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Card Creation -- Adult arts & crafts, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- An Evening with R.L. Stine, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Thriller on the Patio -- A frightful movie night hosted by the River Valley Film Society, doors open at 6:30 p.m., "Ghosts of the Void" at 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

Oct. 27 (Friday)

p(ART)y After Dark -- Dia de Muertos, 9 p.m. to midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Saturday)

Bentonville Con -- With the singing voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20-$100. bentonvillecon.com.

Around The Galaxy -- With story time, scavenger hunt, games, trick or treating, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.

Watercolor on the Weekend -- For teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Treat Street -- Carnival games, story time, face painting, candy & more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

RAM Saturday -- Drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Talk -- Banned Books with NWACC Arts & Culture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

KUAF's The 'R' Word -- "The Big Payback," a documentary screening, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Joke Writing Workshop -- For beginners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 29 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 31 (Tuesday)

Paint N Snack -- Create a spooky haunted house, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For ages 8-15. $15 nonmembers. Register at fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com