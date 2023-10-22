Sections
HIGH ROLLERS

Gambling for a good cause

SpectacUALR benefit helps fund 15 Trojan athletic programs by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:10 a.m.
Anna Olive, Mona Khairri, UALR's mascot and Candice Stanley on 10/3/2023 at UALR's Spectacualr at the Jack Stephens Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

The 15th annual SpectacUALR was held Oct. 3 at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The evening's honorees were the Don Thompson family of Thompson Electric. Attendees enjoyed casino games on the concourse. On the arena floor there was a buffet dinner, live music and later a program. There was also a silent auction including UALR memorabilia, gift packages and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Proceeds from SpectacUALR help fund 15 Trojan athletic programs and annually benefit more than 270 student-athletes who represent Little Rock Athletics.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

