Getting it straight

Today at 2:42 a.m.

A story in Saturday’s edition inadvertently omitted key statistics for Watson Chapel’s football team and misidentified a player. Demarrion Kye completed 9 of 25 passes for 158 yards, tossing a 40-yard completion to Malachi Rayford in the first quarter and 42-yard touchdown pass to Conner. The Wildcats had 233 yards to the Hornets’ 348. Taariq Conner intercepted two passes for Watson Chapel.


