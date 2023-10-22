Getting it straight

A story in Saturday’s edition inadvertently omitted key statistics for Watson Chapel’s football team and misidentified a player. Demarrion Kye completed 9 of 25 passes for 158 yards, tossing a 40-yard completion to Malachi Rayford in the first quarter and 42-yard touchdown pass to Conner. The Wildcats had 233 yards to the Hornets’ 348. Taariq Conner intercepted two passes for Watson Chapel.



