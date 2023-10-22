Halloween events for all ages in this list

FYI

But There's More!

Don't forget these Halloween events:

TRICK OR TREAT

Baptist Health Trunk or Treat -- 5-7 p.m. (or until the candy runs out) Oct. 26, Baptist Health Northwest employee parking lot, corner of Towson Avenue and G Street in Fort Smith.

Literacy Council Trunk or Treat -- With games, activities, a costume contest, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, Literacy Council of Western Arkansas, 300 S. 11th St. in Fort Smith.

Treat Street -- With Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station and more, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place.

Trunk or Treat -- Hosted by Benton County Sheriff's Office, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Admission is a donation for the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Requested items include toilet paper, Kleenex, juice boxes, and individual serving-size snack items (chips, cookies, crackers, applesauce, and fruit cups).

Springdale Halloween Fest -- With candy, touch-a-truck, carnival games, costume contest, and pumpkin drop, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale.

Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat -- With candy, bounce houses, face painting, music, fire trucks, police cars and helicopters, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28, Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Hosted by the NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza -- With trick-or-treat stations, games, bounce houses and music, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28,Fayetteville Public Library.

Trick or Trot Fall Festival -- With music, games, food and vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 28, The Bakery District in Fort Smith.

Witches Ride -- Ride, roll and stroll in historic downtown Fort Smith, 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Goblins and warlocks will be handing out candy along the route.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail -- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Fayetteville's Lower Ramble.

Goblin Candy Crawl -- 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Rogers. Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth in Railyard Park.

HAUNTS & ARTS

"A Boo-tiful Zombie High School Reunion" -- An original Arts Live production, 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

Halloween Party -- With games, food, drinks, prizes, music and more, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Teen Action Support Center at The Hub in Benton County. RSVP tascnwa.org.

Hops & Horror -- With a screening of "Nosferatu" and "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27, Bauhaus Biergarten in Springdale.

Halloween Party -- With games, candy, prizes, a fortune teller, and ghost stories by the campfire, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Costumes welcome.

Zombie Crawl Parade -- Starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, but festivities begin at noon with spooky music, "Thriller" dance lessons, zombie make-up stations, raffles, a Macabre Market and more, downtown Eureka Springs. eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

Murder & Mayhem -- With a haunted hayride, drinks, appetizers, dinner, dessert and then a stroll through Fort Smith's Historic District to hear spooky local legends, Oct. 26. $125. claytonhouse.org.

Voices From Eureka's Silent City -- A living history tour of the Eureka Springs cemetery, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Eureka Springs. Park in the Cup of Love Ministry parking lot at 4032 E. Van Buren St. and ride the free trolley to the cemetery. Hosted by Eureka Springs Historical Museum. $15. 253-9417 or eshmuseum.square.site/shop/admission/2.

Halloween Drag Brunch -- With Haus of Nebula, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29, The Hive at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Costumes highly encouraged. $58 & up. eventbrite.com.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" -- The original Tim Curry film and a Halloween party with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $20. waltonartscenter.org.

Monster Mash-Up -- With performances by ghouls, zombies, ghosts and other frightful characters and Halloween carols, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, The Oaks at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

The Scarecrow Showdown -- Through Oct 31, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Special "Sip and Stroll" events are planned Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at bgozarks.org.

Nightmare on Block Street -- Through Oct. 31 with a special Halloween-themed menu and horror-themed pinball machines at Pinpoint, 23 North Block Ave. in Fayetteville. nightmareonblockstreet.com.

Pumpkin Pageant -- Bring carved jack-o-lanterns to build a collaborative community display of pumpkin artistry, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2, Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Afterwards, the city will collect the pumpkins for composting.

-- Monica Hooper

mhooper@nwaonline.com