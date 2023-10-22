Omitted information

I read the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette daily, and I also read the Arkansas Times. I like a balanced viewpoint.

Monday afternoon the Times released a news item regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies at our state's institutions of higher education. This was a meeting chaired by Sen. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro. The Times reported that Senator Sullivan frequently quoted verbiage from the Declaration of Independence but attributed it to the U.S. Constitution. He was finally corrected by Sen. Linda Chesterfield of Little Rock.

Shouldn't we expect our elected officials to know the difference between these two important documents?

Tuesday morning the ADG reported on two questions asked by Senator Chesterfield, and omitted her correction of Senator Sullivan. The Times also reported that Senator Chesterfield said the goal was for institutions to reflect the rich diversity of the state's population "in its education for its children, in its economic development, in its social welfare, in its health care--it should look like Arkansas. But that has never existed in Arkansas. Never."

Very well said, Senator. Too bad the statewide newspaper chose not to include it.

CAROL YOUNG

Little Rock

They serve the people

The fundamental problem with Congress and government is they think it is their right to govern. It is not. They are representatives and servants, not rulers. Their opinions and feelings don't matter.

They are accountable to the Constitution and the people. They need to act like it.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Can't get away forever

Some uncritical citizens believe the press, moderate Republicans, all Democrats, lawyers, judges, and other evil characters have conspired to go after Donald Trump with baseless attacks, prosecutions, and lawsuits. Let's consider whether Mr. Trump is really a victim.

Anthony Tommasini, in a review of Patrick Mackie's "Mozart in Motion," said Mackie suggests Don Giovanni, the title character of Mozart's great opera, "is pursued nonstop ... by the consequences of his own hedonism. This self-destructive imperative drives not just Giovanni, but ... [also] claims all the characters."

It seems clear Don Trumpiovanni is indeed a victim, but of his own doing. His reckless manner was highly successful, until it wasn't. Look at the people Giovanni brought down: Il Commendatore (murdered, but not on Fifth Avenue); Donna Anna (sexual assault); Donna Elvira (foolishly in love with him despite his repeated cheating), Leporello (the servant/gofer who hates Giovanni but follows his every command); innocent Zerlina (a near-victim of Giovanni's seduction on her wedding day); the many the Don actually did seduce; and poor Don Ottavio (Donna Anna's boyfriend, a bit incompetent but propped up by the strong Anna).

There are contemporary comparisons to each of these characters. Many who have helped Mr. Trump have paid a price that the Don himself has yet to pay. They sit in jail, have lost their careers and reputations, or have gone bankrupt while the Don continues his merry way. And moderate Republicans (Ottavio) just sit and take it, unable to stop the rich and powerful Don. Someone (not the Don) always gets stuck with the bill.

In the end, of course, Giovanni is dragged off to perdition by the ghost of the Commendatore, in statue form. The moral of the 1787 opera is clear: You can't get away with it forever. The only question is whether the 2024 production will play out to that conclusion. We shall see.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

Little Rock

Be your best advocate

I have experienced a difficult situation with a regional plumbing company. But I have learned very valuable lessons the hard way, and I'd like to pass them along to you.

Remember that you are your own best advocate. Always require free estimates and carefully review everything about the estimate prior to authorizing any service. Find out exactly what parts might need replacing and purchase them yourself whenever possible. If you cannot pre-purchase, seek out actual costs for these parts from local vendors. Then, confront outrageous markups ahead of time.

Carefully investigate hourly labor rates. Demand full disclosure of all labor charges.

Never, ever pay in cash and always demand a receipt at the time of payment.

Never sign anything until and unless you are absolutely satisfied that you have been charged fairly. Signing eliminates all leverage you may have.

Never allow removal of your private property. For example, if parts have been replaced, demand to see and keep the damaged items. Without the damaged parts, you are helpless to investigate actual replacement costs or procedures implemented. You are also vulnerable to fraud. In my case, they confiscated parts, reported to have been replaced, without my knowledge or permission.

Monitor technicians carefully to be certain time spent was time well spent and relevant.

You are in charge! Fair, respectful, and honest business practices must never be assumed.

Perhaps the lessons I painfully learned will help you.

LINDA SMITH

Conway