Lions march 99 to win





With around 10 minutes to play, Magnet Cove held a 28-24 lead over Jessieville with the ball on the Lions' 3, primed for another score to add to its lead.

But four plays later, the Panthers (5-3, 2-3 3A-4) had moved just two yards forward and given possession back to the Lions (4-4, 2-3) on their own 1.

The Lions drove 99 yards behind running back Dawson Lawhorn, chewing up all but 20 seconds of the remaining clock, to score and take a 31-28 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jessieville forced a Magnet Cove fumble to retake possession and seal the victory.

The win gives Jessieville a one-game lead on Danville and Paris for the final playoff spot from the 3A-4 and the tiebreaker over Magnet Cove if they finish the regular season with identical conference records.

Sole possession

Four teams played their way into the top spot in their conference races Friday night.

Valley View's 31-21 win over Southside Batesville puts the Blazers (7-1, 5-0) atop the 5A-East. They'll play Nettleton next week with a chance to secure the conference's No. 1 seed and at least a share of the conference title.

Elkins (8-0, 5-0) has looked as dominant as any team in the state this season, outscoring its opponents 428-64. The Elks defeated Ozark 38-0 Friday night and will play Gentry next week with a chance to secure the 4A-1's No. 1 seed and at least a share of the conference title.

Booneville's nonconference slate wasn't kind, but the Bearcats have cruised through conference play. Booneville (6-2, 5-0) defeated Charleston, the defending Class 3A champion, 25-15 on Friday to move into first place in the 3A-1. The Bearcats will face Lavaca next week hoping to clinch the No. 1 seed and at least a share of the conference title.

Camden Harmony Grove (6-2, 3-0) has gone under the radar in Class 3A, but the Hornets have played their way into the top spot in the 3A-6. Camden Harmony Grove defeated Fordyce 29-28 on Friday night to become the lone undefeated team in the conference. The Hornets will play Lake Village next week for a chance to clinch a share of the title and may need to defeat Barton in two weeks to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Ready, set, go

While 11-man and sanctioned 8-man football has two weeks left before postseason play begins, the club 8-man teams wrapped up its regular season Friday night.

Mountain View (8-0, 4-0) and Subiaco Academy (8-1, 4-0) earned top seeds in the four-team playoff. Mountain View will face Cutter-Morning Star (6-2, 3-1), and Subiaco Academy will face Corning (5-3, 3-1) in the semifinals. The championship game will be held on Nov. 3.

In the consolation bracket, Cedar Ridge (3-4, 2-2) will play Parkers Chapel (3-6, 1-4), while Genoa Central (4-3, 2-2) faces Rose Bud (1-7, 1-3). The third place game will also be Nov. 3.

Centurion

With a 44-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday night, Little Rock Catholic Coach John Fogleman reached 100 career wins.

In 11 seasons with the Rockets, Fogleman is 57-62. Last season, Catholic had its first-ever undefeated regular season, winning the 6A-East Conference, and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. Fogleman was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year in 2022.

Before coaching Catholic, Fogleman led Malvern to a 43-29 record with five playoff appearances in six seasons. He led the Leopards to a 12-3 record and the Class 4A state championship game in 2011.

Fogleman is a 1992 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He was an assistant coach at El Dorado and Bentonville prior to taking the job at Malvern.

Catholic is 6-2 this season and 5-2 in conference play. The Rockets are in contention for a No. 2 seed with two games to play.

Milestone

East Poinsett County running back Dennis Gaines joined rare company Friday night with his 109-yard rushing performance in the Warriors' 54-6 win over Marianna.

Gaines became the 14th player in state history to rush for 6,000 yards in his career. He now sits at 6,032 yards with two regular-season games and at least one playoff game remaining to improve upon his tally.

This season, Gaines has rushed for 926 yards to lead EPC into the top spot in the 2A-4 with a 5-0 conference record.



