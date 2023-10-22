Little Rock Air Force Base kicks off air show





Little Rock Air Force Base put on its finest display of aerial mastery as tens of thousands of people converged on the flight line Saturday for the first day of the Thunder Over the Rock air show, with precision aerobatics, assault exercises, paratroopers and a huge turnout of C-130 aircraft providing high-energy and high-volume thrills for spectators.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, two hours before the official kickoff to the air show, spectators had already begun to assemble on the runway ramp, meandering through static displays of more than 70 aircraft ranging from fighter jets, transport aircraft and even a B-52 Stratofortress bomber and a giant KC-135 Stratotanker. Also on display were World War II vintage aircraft such as a DC-3 built in 1941 -- the "Wild Kat" -- owned by the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team out of Frederick, Okla.

Less than an hour after the gates to the base in Jacksonville opened to the public, a line of people stood nearly 40 deep to ascend to a platform set up to allow a close-up look at the opened cockpit of an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet as the pilot, Capt. Zach Farner -- call sign "Jericho" -- stood nearby. Farner said the aircraft had generated a lot of interest.

"This is the only fighter out here you can go up and look inside the cockpit," Farner said. "Because of that, it's been really popular."

Inside a huge hangar emblazoned with "Home of Herk Nation" across the sides in huge letters, volunteers were busily getting ready for the second day of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Fair, which also runs through today. Outside the hangar, workers set about inflating several bounce houses to entertain children in an area called the Kid Zone.

Thomas Lipham, director of programs at the Museum of Discovery, which was one of about 60 exhibitors involved in the STEM Fair, said Friday's turnout was huge, with students coming in from all over the state.

"There were thousands of kids from all over Arkansas," Lipham said. "There were students from schools in Pine Bluff, Texarkana, Jonesboro, Osceola. It definitely has a statewide draw."

At the center of the hangar, bleachers had been set up to form a makeshift amphitheater for science shows and demonstrations during the day.

"The idea is to get a new generation interested in STEM education," Lipham said. "The kids engage in some hands-on play and it helps get them interested and ready for learning."

At about 9:30. a.m., the Pine Bluff-based Bulldog Formation Flight Team took to the air in their collection of experimental RV aircraft performing exciting aerobatic stunts and formation flying for a pre-show warmup, which was followed by a glider demonstration by the U.S. Air Force Academy performing loops, freefalls, barrel rolls and even inverted flying as the Bulldog Formation Flight Team pilots landed and taxied their aircraft in front of the ramp.

Among the spectators were Zach McKenzie of Cabot and his fiancée, Niki Bisbee. Standing at one of dozens of food vendors set up on the ramp, McKenzie said he had a vested interest in the show.

"I'm having fun getting to watch some aircraft fly, getting to eat some good food," he said, "and I get to see my aircraft out here performing."

A member of the U.S. Army National Guard, McKenzie said he is a mechanic on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, three of which performed during a simulated airfield seizure operation in a capabilities exercise intended as a unique display of the precision aerial skills and teamwork of "Team Little Rock."

During the capabilities exercise, dubbed CAPEX, two A-10 Thunderbolt jets -- affectionately nicknamed the "Warthog" for the aircraft's ungainly appearance -- flew several simulated strafing runs, complete with pyrotechnics, over the runway, followed by three UH-60 Blackhawks performing an insertion of Army Pathfinder soldiers onto the runway. After that, two C-130H cargo planes dropped pallets of heavy equipment simulation loads onto the runway. They were followed by five C-130s that disgorged 200 paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne, filling the sky over the runway with opened parachutes as the paratroopers floated down toward the target area.

The Hotstreak II, a 1940 Ford firetruck fitted with twin Rolls-Royce Bristol Viper jet engines fired up for a morning test run with flames from the jet engines' afterburners shooting out 30 feet behind the truck. The truck, which raced an airplane down the runway later Saturday, holds the Guinness world speed record for firetrucks at 407 mph, according to air show organizers.

"Tora, Tora, Tora," billed as a "living history lesson" performed by the Commemorative Air Force featuring replica Japanese Zero aircraft and dozens of pyrotechnic effects, is an aerial re-creation of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, which drew the U.S. into World War II. For about 20 minutes, spectators watched the initial bombing run of the airfield and the subsequent faceoff between the Zeros and two Curtiss P-40 Tomahawks re-creating the efforts of a pair of pilots, 2nd Lts. Kenneth Welch and George Taylor -- who were among just five U.S. pilots to get off the ground that day -- to meet the assault.

As the warplanes circled the runway at the end of the demonstration, a recording of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" speech that announced the U.S. entry into the war played over loudspeakers, followed by Kate Smith's rendition of "God Bless America."

Spectators were also treated to precision parachuting demonstrations by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue, as well as a capabilities demonstration of the F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, the Air Force's fifth-generation, state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, which is planned to replace the aging F-16s and A-10 Thunderbolts, which have dominated the skies as the Air Force's primary fighter aircraft for more than two decades.

For the air show finale, the Air Force Thunderbirds team of six distinctive red, white and blue F-16 Fighting Falcon jets took off from the runway, with four of the fighters flying straight up in a diamond formation, wingtips nearly touching. For nearly an hour, the pilots performed a series of precisely choreographed aerobatic maneuvers at speeds of nearly 700 mph, sometimes only 100 feet above the runway.

Based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the Thunderbirds are the Air Force's premier demonstration team, performing about 75 air shows annually. They have performed at more than 4,000 airshows around the world since being activated June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the seventh aircraft used by the Thunderbirds in the demonstration team's 70-year history.

Thunder Over the Rock runs through today with the Vandenberg and Arnold gates open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pre-show begins at 9:30 a.m. and the main air show will begin at 10 a.m. Admission to the air base and general seating for the air show are free. VIP tickets for reserved seating are available through the 19th Force Support Squadron online at air.show/lrf/. Additional information for Thunder Over the Rock is available online at thunderovertherock.com.





A pair of air show attendees tour the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during the Thunder Over the Rock air show at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











Gallery: Thunder Over the Rock Air Show







