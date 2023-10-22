LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: New jaguar on exhibit | Temporary entertainment district OK’d for Arkansas Cornbread Festival

Jaguar LeBron on exhibit at Zoo

The Little Rock Zoo's new male jaguar LeBron is now on exhibit.

The jaguar arrived in September from the Louisville Zoo as part of a recommendation from a species survival plan that paired LeBron with the Little Rock Zoo's female jaguar Maderas, a recent zoo newsletter said.

"He received his name from the fact that he was born at the Akron Zoo in Ohio and is named after one of Akron's most famous native sons," the newsletter said, referring to the professional basketball star LeBron James.

District extension for festival OK'd

A Little Rock temporary entertainment district in the area of Main Street known as SoMa will get a one-day extension for the upcoming Arkansas Cornbread Festival thanks to the Little Rock Board of Directors.

City board members on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing the extension as part of the consent agenda. The approved hours will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 4.

According to the festival's website, admission to the Cornbread Festival is free. A "Cornbread Tasting Ticket" that allows attendees to sample cornbread and vote for their favorite can be purchased for $20 at arkansascornbreadfestival.com.