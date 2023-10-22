LIVE! Music: Protohive to haunt Hero’s in Fort Smith, Phillip Phillips plays TempleLive

Local heavy rockers Protohive just dropped a new video for their song "Blue Collar Conundrum" and have announced a new album due out this December. They join Heldtight, Obliviate, Slow Blade and Lumina at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 for a Halloween party at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

All of Her, Anything or Everything, The Fighting Side and 5 Body Blade are on the books next for a "lucky 11-11" show at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hero's.

Check out one of these local heavy rockers wherever you stream your music or on Bandcamp.

ELSEWHERE

The Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society presents A Rockstar Musical Showcase highlighting high school and college student bands from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. The event is free.

Patti Steel and Joe Credit perform at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith.

Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Pop Evil, Fame On Fire and LYLVC perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Rhett Miller of the Old 97s performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser for TJ's Guitar & Music Program benefiting the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424

Rodney Carrington performs at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino, 1544 Oklahoma 9 in Norman, Okla. Tickets can be purchased online at Riverwind.com or on the day of the event (if available). Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 405-322-6000.

Robert Rauch plays Oct. 24; Larry Peterson performs Oct. 25; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Oct. 27; and Trey Edwards Band performs Oct. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave No. 1 in Fort Smith.

Rhythm Coalition performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Ava's at Fianna, 8901 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith.

Send information about your upcoming concerts and music happenings to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.