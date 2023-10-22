LIVE! Music: Willi Carlisle drops new song, Soccer Mommy comes to Bentonville and Pop Evil haunts the River Valley

"If we allow ourselves to sing together, there's a release of sadness, maybe even a communal one," says Willi Carlisle. "And so for me personally, singing -- like the literal act of thinking through suffering -- is really freeing."

Carlisle released "Critterland," the title track to his forthcoming album, on Oct. 17. The album, produced by Darrell Scott, is set to drop on Jan. 26, via Signature Sounds.

In the meantime, Carlisle is on the road and will hop the pond for some European dates later this month. In November he'll be joining Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway for an East Coast run.

Preorder "Critterland" and keep up Carlisle at willicarlisle.com.

Protohive Video

Local heavy rockers Protohive dropped a new video for their song "Blue Collar Conundrum" and have announced a new album due out this December. Check them out whereever you stream your music or search for Protohive on social media and Bandcamp.

Momentary Music

"We've hosted stellar performances at the Momentary, and we're just getting started," said Jill Wagar, interim director of the Momentary and deputy director for Crystal Bridges. "There's a distinctive ambiance that guests will fall in love with. Come often for the eclectic music lineup, stay for an immersive visual art experience or dance party, and soak in the vibes of the Tower Bar. The Momentary offers something for everyone."

Starting with ROSSY & Mija this December, The Momentary continues their indoor music series in 2024 with Adeem the Artist and Dylan Earl on Jan. 5; eTown Radio does a live taping with Langhorne Slim and Brisco on Jan. 10, then with James McMurtry and Erin Rae on Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy performs Jan. 13; Astral Project and Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society perform Jan. 26; Junior Brown performs Jan. 27; The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli happen Feb. 2; CACHE Hip-Hop Night with 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom, and DK Star God is Feb. 23; Little Joe & La Familia is Feb. 24; The Brother Moves On with Malcom Jiyane happens March 1; Antonio Sánchez will perform during a screening with live soundtrack performance of "Birdman" on April 12; The Dip perform April 13; Chicano Batman performs May 1.

BENTONVILLE

Joyce Yang performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.

90LB Wrench and Hollywood Riot perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 27 for a Halloween Bash with a costume contest and prizes including a guitar signed by both bands. Doors open at 9 p.m. at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Wu-Tang Clan is comin' at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fullbright shares the stage with Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

Flamy Grant performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 22; Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 23; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

Arkansas Country Blues and Stringband Festival featuring live music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and Nokosee Fields Trio and alongside other live music, workshops -- including a kids' instrument making workshop, exhibits, competitions and dances will be Nov. 2-5 at the Fayetteville Public Library and at the Juke Joint exhibit at the Pryor Center in downtown Fayetteville. According to the Facebook event page, most events are free and open to the public. More information coming soon.

Buddy Shute performs from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 for the Jammin Java Happy Hour at the shop on the downtown Fayetteville square.

Jim Mills & Buddy Shute perform from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29; Brick Fields hosts Blues Therapy from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Rwake with VORE, DIRTMOTHER and Pyrocratic happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Fayetteville Big Band Jazz performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Bully plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; The National Parks and Zach Seabaugh perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.

Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

An acoustic picking circle with JerGriffin music starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 22; Kizomba Sundays with KeKe and Skye happen at 6 p.m. Oct. 22; Cherise Carver performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 25; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 Oct. 26; '90s Unplugged with Marcia Brady starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers, happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 (low tickets remain); August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite and Crystal Lake perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Jessi Morgan and She's Us perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

A Giant Dog! plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

The bi-monthly Ukulele Jam with the Sequoyah Ukulele Society has moved to to the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall on the campus of Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive. Doors on both sides of the building will be open beginning at 5 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Just attend when you can. For more information, contact Helen at SequoyahUkuleleSociety@gmail.com or search Sequoyah Ukulele Society on Facebook.

LOWELL

Nick Griffen performs Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. See dates and ticket information at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Pop Evil brings their "Flesh & Bone Tour" to Fort Smith for a night of heavy, hard rock melodies with Fame On Fire and LYLVC. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Ahead of spooky season, Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Motion2Proceed plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Uncle Fudge plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27; and Truck Stop Poets perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith (479) 434-4343.

Heldtight, Obliviate, Slow Blade, Lumina and Protohive perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 for a Halloween party then All of Her, Anything or Everything, The Fighting Side and 5 Body Blade perform starting at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Iguanas perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 for the next Artist, Audience & Community Live! concert at 801 Media Center, 801 N. A St. in Fort Smith. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Rhett Miller of the Old 97s performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser for TJ's Guitar & Music Program benefiting The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis; Josh Ward and Braxton Keith perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 479-551-2424

Rodney Carrington performs at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 27; Aaron Lewis performs at 8 p.m., Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Lee Brice performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Boyz II Men perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2024 in the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino, 1544 Oklahoma 9, in Norman, Okla. Tickets can be purchased online at Riverwind.com or on the day of the event (if available). Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (405) 322-6000.

Robert Rauch plays Oct. 24; Larry Peterson performs Oct. 25; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Oct. 27; and Trey Edwards Band performs Oct. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave No. 1 in Fort Smith.

Muddy Boots Line Dancing is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Libby Starks plays at 5 p.m. and Richard Rauch Band performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 27; Phil McGarrah plays at 5 p.m. and Johnny Dale Roberts is back at 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland in Okla., (800) 256-2338.

SPRINGDALE

Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Edward Bell with Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip & Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, and Maud Crawford plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com