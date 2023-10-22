Local notes: Free smoke alarm installations and free dental screenings for children coming soon; area blood donations needed

Smoke alarms

The American Red Cross serving Northwest Arkansas, along with the Springdale Fire Department are offering free smoke alarm installations for Springdale residents in need during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event on Oct. 28.

"A working smoke alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy when a home fire strikes," said Julie Brown, executive director for American Red Cross serving Northwest Arkansas. "That's why the Red Cross is teaming up with the Springdale Fire Department to help ensure Springdale residents, especially those most vulnerable, have these lifesaving devices."

Residents who need assistance can register at redcross.org/smokealarmar for a short home fire safety visit between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. Volunteers and firefighters will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan. If we don't get all the alarms installed per requests for that day, we will make arrangements for installation on another day.

Information: redcross.org/smokealarmar.

Dental screenings

Crest and Oral-B, in partnership with Sam's Club are providing free dental screenings to children and families with mobile dentistry clinic KARE to help Closing America's Smile Gap. Participating families will also receive oral care education and products. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at Sam's Club, 3500 S.E. Club Blvd. in Bentonville.

Information: bit.ly/casg-bentonville-samsclub2023.

Red Cross

Since announcing a national blood shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply. As that generosity continues, the Red Cross is working around-the-clock to ensure patients have access to lifesaving transfusions and must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations -- over and above expectations -- each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets.

To encourage more blood donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give through Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They'll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners -- one chosen at random each week.

As cold and flu season quickly approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated covid 19 vaccine.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Nov. 9 include:

Bella Vista: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, NewLife Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

Bentonville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road; 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3, The Neighborhood Church, 2702 S.W. I St.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6, Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 S.W. A St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7, St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St.

Lowell: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St.

Rogers: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25, Kellogg, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 100; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 2:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Rogers First Church of the Nazarene, 4911 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10, Rogers Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.; noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak St.

Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6, Eastgate Church of Christ, 1997 US 412; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8, Walker Student Center, 2000 W. University St., Walker Student Center

Eureka Springs: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

Berryville: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8, Berryville High School, 602 W. College Ave.

Farmington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7, Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170

Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31, University of Arkansas, 435 N. Garland Ave., University of Arkansas Student Union-Ballroom; 1-5 p.m. Nov. 3, Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville Road; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Nov. 6, Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

Springdale: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Court; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10, Legacy National Bank, 4055 W. Sunset Ave.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering the "Imagination" fellowship, which invites writers to explore how imagination has influenced them and others. Has imagination helped you confront and deal with a problem? Or, has it helped you form a new idea that changed your life or led you to a creative outlet that you didn't know existed?

The work may be in any literary genre: fiction or nonfiction, poetry or prose, drama or screenplay, or a combination. It may take place now or at a time in the past or may draw upon the life of the author or probe other lives. There is no expectation of a certain attitude or type of experience. The successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication or production. Prior publication is not a requirement.

The fellowship winner will receive a two-week residency at WCDH to focus completely on their writing. Each writer's suite has a bedroom, private bathroom, separate writing space and wireless internet. We provide uninterrupted writing time, a European-style gourmet dinner prepared five nights a week and served in our community dining room, the camaraderie of other professional writers when desired and a community kitchen stocked with the basics for other meals.

Fellowship applications must be accompanied by a writing sample and a non-refundable $35 application fee. Writers proposing more than one project must submit a separate application and fee for each one. Deadline is midnight on Jan. 15. The winner will be announced no later than Feb. 26. Residency must be completed by March 2025.

Information: writerscolony.org/fellowships.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host its annual Halloween Costume Parade at the Garden from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 25. This is the last "Little Sprouts" program of the year, which is the Gardens weekly interactive story and activity time for preschoolers and their caregivers from May through October. Preschoolers and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, play and explore the Garden. All guests will get to see the 50+ scarecrows created by the Northwest Arkansas community for the Scarecrow Showdown community art installation and competition. Community partners will hand out treats and coupons while supplies last. The event is free for Garden members. For nonmembers, there is no admission charge for children 3 years and under. Admission for children 4 years and older is $5, and $10 for adults accompanying their children. Register at bgozarks.org/events. In the case of a rain delay, the event will be rescheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26. (Submitted Photos)

