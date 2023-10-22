Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Brandon Antoine Shepherd, 26, and Shauntiera Ty'Quise Hampton, 26, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 13.

David L. Williams, 45, and Tameka R. Johnson, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 10.

Deondre Jemar Henderson, 34, and Elizabeth G. Battles, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 10.

Yonas Habte, 45, and Kidest Moges, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 11.

Barry Kenneth Abrams, 61, and Michelle Denise Nollen, 56, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 13.

William Joe Jahn, 61, and Beulah M. Jahn, 61, both of Redfield, recorded Oct. 13.

Tristan Evatt, 20, and Madyson Michele Owen, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 12.

Rickey Jackson, 65, of White Hall, and Cynthia Denise Johnson, 62, of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 13.

Bruce Michael Williams, 70, of Laplace, La., and Dorothy Marie Robinson, 65, of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 16.

Dasean Jamel Reams, 25, and Destini Simone Hill, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 10.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Kristen Fike v. Jaron Fike, granted Oct. 3.

Ashlyn Reeves v. Daniel Reeves, granted Oct. 10.

Ashley Wright v. Ricky Jenkins, granted Oct. 16.

Jennifer Crowder v. Cody Aiken, granted Oct. 16.

Kianna Smith v. Terraino Smith, granted Oct. 17.

Sharon Walker v. Stephen Michael Walker, granted Oct. 18.

Rachel Hunt v. Joshua Hunt, granted Oct. 18.