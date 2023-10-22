NAACP meeting hears ‘no’ on GFPB tax plan

There was a prayer at the beginning of the meeting and one at the end, and in the intervening 75 minutes, Go Forward Pine Bluff got a bare-knuckled thrashing.

Thursday night's NAACP town hall meeting was the fourth and final one, with each one held in a different ward and each one aimed at gathering information from residents on what a plan forward might look like after the demise of Go Forward's tax-sponsored plan. In the end, the NAACP hopes to come up with a "People's Plan," based on the in-person meetings and survey results.

Inconsistent garbage pickup, open ditches, abandoned properties, inadequate drainage, speeding cars in neighborhoods and poor lighting were brought up by some of the 30 people in attendance at the Open Door Missionary Baptist Church, where the meeting was held. But much of the focus was on defeating a second attempt by Go Forward to get its taxes passed.

On Nov. 14 -- early voting starts a week before -- voters will go to the polls to decide two Go Forward-sponsored taxes. One is a five-eights-cent sales tax to fund Go Forward projects. The other, a three-eighths-cent sales tax, would be used to support public safety. The Go Forward tax would sunset in 2031, while the public safety tax would never expire.

In 2017, when the tax was originally passed, Go Forward "sold it as something great," Whitfield said.

"People didn't know but accepted it," he said. "After six years, people realized [Go Forward] had $30 million in our tax dollars and had not completed a thing."

No one at the meeting spoke in support of Go Forward, which has defended its existence by pointing to a variety of projects aimed at improving the quality of life in Pine Bluff.

Go Forward, with approval from the Pine Bluff City Council, took similar tax measures to the polls in May when both were narrowly defeated. Ivan Whitfield, president of the Pine Bluff chapter of the NAACP and a former council member, led most of the evening's discussion, saying Go Forward should have taken the first thumbs down for an answer.

"No means no," Whitfield said. "The citizens of Pine Bluff voted no to the tax, and we are here today because the mayor and five council members say you didn't know what you voted for. You need to vote again. That's why we're here. You did the wrong thing and you need to come back and vote again. That's what they're telling you."

Whitfield said when he was on the council, he tried to spend some of the money earmarked for Go Forward on other city needs such as street lights and a fire truck.

"The mayor said no, we couldn't do that, because the people had spoken and they didn't want that money used that way," Whitfield said. "But when the people spoke in May, they didn't know what they were talking about."

Whitfield derided both of the tax proposals on a variety of fronts as well as the people and institutions connected to the tax effort.

"This is about money for the bankers," Whitfield said. "[Former Mayor] Carl Redus wanted a penny for progress, but he told the citizens what he was going to do with it."

Whitfield reminded the audience that when the current tax proposals were brought to the Pine Bluff City Council for approval, one included a city built cinema. Later, the movie house was removed from the ballot item and included in a council resolution.

"The lawyers in Little Rock called and said if you're going to promise the people of Pine Bluff something specific, you'd better give it to them or those citizens can ask for their taxes back," Whitfield said. "Now, Go Forward just says 'trust us.'"

As for the public safety tax, Whitfield said it would be ineffective in helping staff the police and fire departments. Starting annual pay for officers is $40,000 now – and will continue to be $40,000 if the tax is passed, he said, adding that the fraternal orders of the police and fire departments had not endorsed the tax.

Whitfield then turned his attention to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, which has spent more than a million dollars on downtown buildings and land with little to show for the outlay. He reminded the audience that the agency had spent close to a million stabilizing three buildings on Main Street, but that if someone wanted to put a business in them, they would have to spend between $600,000 and $1.2 million to finish out the structures.

"They have no respect for us," Whitfield said. "They should not be able to get away with it."

One downtown property -- the old bus station -- was purchased by Urban Renewal from Lloyd Franklin Jr., son of Lloyd Franklin Sr., the treasurer of the Urban Renewal Agency. The younger Franklin had bought the property for $18,000 and then sold it to Urban Renewal for $112,000.

"And they knew the soil was contaminated," Whitfield said. "That's what they think about you."

Whitfield also questioned how the Urban Renewal Agency could have allowed close to $700,000 to be lost on payouts on bogus invoices, referring to a case that involved charges against Maurice Taggart, former agency director who is now deceased, and another man living in Texas.

"Franklin [Sr.] was the treasurer for Urban Renewal and had been a captain for the State Police and you're telling me you didn't see nothing," Whitfield said. "It's undisputed we should not have this tax. We must show them we won't take this laying down. Don't just go vote, take your family and friends with you to the polls. They want to continue calling the shots for you. You need to step up to the plate. They have no respect for you."

Michael McCray, who handles communications for the NAACP and who has been a lawyer and a certified public account, said Go Forward exaggerates its value to the community.

"Cities should be working on quality of life issues," McCray said. "They don't need to be in the hotel business or the cinema business or the restaurant business. They are making rich folks richer. It has been unfair. It's unfair today and it'll be unfair tomorrow."

The Rev. Johnny Smith, pastor of Open Door church, also took the podium saying he thought the Go Forward tax should be defeated.

"What Go Forward has done is to put in place a Go Forward board in city hall," he said. "That is absolutely Go Forward's plan. So we have the burden and we must carry that out. We must be victorious if we are to gain our independence back."

Asked if the Go Forward taxes would pass whether the NAACP would consider gathering signatures and recalling the measure with a ballot item in the March primary, Whitfield said "yes, absolutely" but added that the group was not pushing that idea at this time.

"We don't want to give people any reason not to vote now," he said. "We want to kill it now and cut off the head."

Whitfield finished by giving out his cellphone number -- (870) 643-7252 -- telling the audience members to call him if they wanted a sign to put in their yard to encourage the defeat of the Go Forward taxes.

"If you want two or three, we can make that happen," he said.