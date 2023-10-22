Megan Thee Stallion and her former label reached a settlement last week in the rapper's yearlong lawsuit with both sides agreeing to part ways. Attorneys for 1501 Certified Entertainment confirmed the deal to the Los Angeles Times Friday. They referred to a statement posted on the label's Instagram page that read, "Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. Representatives for Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, did not immediately respond to The Times' requests for comments on Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Pete appeared on an Instagram live broadcast with her music producer, LilJuMadeDaBeat, where she said she planned to release new music independently, without a label. She asked her followers Friday to "tune in Monday."

Pink says she has a respiratory infection and is postponing two additional shows -- this time in Vancouver, Canada. It's the fourth postponement in four days for the singer, who launched the North American leg of her Summer Carnival outing this month. "I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," the 44-year-old explained Thursday on Instagram. The Grammy Award winner said concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduling the shows. On Sept. 29, she announced that she would have to reschedule a show in Dallas to deal with a "bad sinus infection." That concert has since been rescheduled for Nov. 26.