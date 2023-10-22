NFL capsules

Bills at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bills by 8 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 77-49-1; Bills beat Patriots 35-23 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Bills beat Giants 14-9; Patriots lost at Raiders 21-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(12) 118.2RUSH83.7 (26)

(8) 256.7PASS199.0 (22)

(5) 374.8YARDS282.7 (27)

(3) 28.8POINTS12.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(25) 133.7RUSH104.0 (15)

(7) 190.2PASS202.7 (12)

(12) 323.8YARDS306.7 (10)

(3) 14.8POINTS25.3 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Including playoffs, the Bills have won four consecutive against the Patriots and six of the past seven meetings in the series. ... Coach Bill Belichick is 1-5 for the first time in his New England tenure. ... Buffalo's 24 sacks are tied for the NFL lead and are the second-most in team history through six games.

Lions at Ravens

Noon (Fox)

LINE Ravens by 2 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 5-1; Ravens won at Lions 19-17 on Sept. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Lions won at Buccaneers 20-6; Ravens beat Titans 24-16 in London

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(8) 124.2RUSH144.8 (5)

(4) 259.5PASS194.3 (24)

(3) 383.7YARDS339.2 (11)

(4) 28.0POINTS22.2 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(1) 64.7RUSH97.7 (10)

(18) 221.2PASS163.2 (2)

(7) 285.8YARDS260.8 (2)

(T9) 18.8POINTS15.2 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Some of the biggest highlights of Ravens K Justin Tucker's career have come at Detroit's expense. He set an NFL record with a 66-yard FG to beat the Lions two years ago. He also kicked a 61-yarder to win a meeting between the teams in 2013.

Falcons at Bucs

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Buccaneers lead 30-29; Falcons beat Buccaneers 30-17 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Commanders 24-16; Buccaneers lost to Lions 20-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BUCS (RK)

(10) 119.0RUSH78.8 (29)

(18) 212.0PASS212.6 (17)

(16) 331.0YARDS291.4 (25)

(29) 16.5POINTS18.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.BUCS (RK)

(11) 99.0RUSH83.8 (7)

(4) 179.2PASS247.0 (26)

(4) 278.2YARDS330.8 (14)

(14) 20.0POINTS17.6 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield looks to rebound from a subpar performance in a two-touchdown loss to Detroit. The Buccaneers were limited to two field goals and had less than 200 total yards before gaining 69 on their final possession.

Browns at Colts

Noon

LINE Browns by 2 1/2

SERIES Tied 17-17; Browns beat Colts 32-23 on Oct. 11, 2020

LAST WEEK Browns beat 49ers 19-17; Colts lost at Jaguars 37-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.COLTS (RK)

(4) 147.0RUSH116.7 (14)

(30) 172.8PASS228.7 (10)

(19) 319.8YARDS345.3 (10)

(21) 19.0POINTS23.3 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.COLTS (RK)

(4) 79.0RUSH113.5 (19)

(1) 121.4PASS243.7 (23)

(1) 200.4YARDS357.2 (26)

(5) 15.4POINTS25.3 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts already know Gardner Minshew will be their starting QB. For Cleveland, Deshaun Watson has missed 3 games with a bruised throwing shoulder and if he's cleared to play, he probably will. If not, backup PJ Walker, who just helped Cleveland beat previously unbeaten San Francisco last week, will likely start.

Raiders at Bears

Noon

LINE Raiders by 1 1/2

SERIES Tied 8-8; Bears won at Raiders 20-9 on Oct. 10, 2021

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Patriots 21-17; Bears lost to Vikings 19-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(31) 73.5RUSH136.0 (7)

(14) 218.8PASS188.5 (26)

(24) 292.3YARDS324.5 (18)

(T27) 16.7POINTS21.3 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(21) 121.7RUSH89.5 (8)

(8) 193.7PASS267.3 (29)

(11) 315.3YARDS356.8 (25)

(19) 21.8POINTS29.3 (T29)

WHAT TO WATCH It's a matchup of backup QBs in this one. Las Vegas turns to veteran Brian Hoyer for Jimmy Garoppolo, who injured his back in a win over New England last week. Chicago is without Justin Fields (right thumb) and will give undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent from NCAA Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia his first start.

Commanders at Giants

Noon

LINE Commanders by 2

SERIES Giants lead 106-71-5; Giants won at Commanders 20-12 on Dec. 18

LAST WEEK Commanders won at Falcons 24-16; Giants lost at Bills 14-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.GIANTS (RK)

(25) 87.8RUSH98.8 (21)

(16) 214.2PASS166.7 (31)

(22) 302.0YARDS265.5 (31)

(T15) 22.2POINTS11.8 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.GIANTS (RK)

(23) 129.0RUSH147.5 (31)

(27) 248.2PASS217.0 (16)

(29) 377.2YARDS364.5 (27)

(T29) 29.3POINTS27.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants have lost four consecutive games and will attempt to win at home for the first time this season. ... New York QB Daniel Jones (neck) missed last week at Buffalo. If he can't play today, backup Tyrod Taylor will start for the second straight week.

Cardinals at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 7 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 25-22-1; Seahawks won at Cardinals 31-21 on Nov. 6

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost at Rams 26-9; Seahawks lost at Bengals 17-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(6) 141.0RUSH104.2 (20)

(25) 190.7PASS227.8 (11)

(15) 331.7YARDS332.0 (14)

(20) 19.5POINTS24.8 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(24) 133.3RUSH79.2 (5)

(22) 243.3PASS257.6 (28)

(28) 376.7YARDS336.8 (16)

(27) 27.0POINTS21.6 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks struggled in the red zone last week at Cincinnati. Seattle came away with just 10 points in 5 red-zone opportunities as they lost to the Bengals 17-13. ... After picking up their first win in Week 3 against Dallas, the Cardinals have been outscored 95-45 in the past 3 games.

Steelers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 3

SERIES Rams lead 15-10-2; Steelers beat Rams 17-12 on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Steelers beat Ravens 17-10 on Oct. 8; Rams beat Cardinals 26-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAMS (RK)

(28) 80.4RUSH108.2 (17)

(27) 187.8PASS258.8 (6)

(30) 268.2YARDS367.0 (7)

(30) 15.8POINTS23.0 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.RAMS (RK)

(29) 143.8RUSH122.2 (22)

(25) 245.6PASS208.2 (13)

(30) 389.4YARDS330.3 (13)

(20) 22.0POINTS19.5 (T11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are 22-12 all-time coming off a bye and have won six straight after their off week since 2017. Pittsburgh is 11-9 all-time on the road after a bye, including a 6-3 mark under Coach Mike Tomlin. ... The Rams are 10-0 against the Steelers in home games when the franchise is based in Los Angeles.

Chargers at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 5 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 67-58-1; Chiefs won at Chargers 30-27 on Nov. 20

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Cowboys 20-17; Chiefs beat Broncos 19-8

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(18) 106.4RUSH118.5 (11)

(5) 259.0PASS263.8 (2)

(8) 365.4YARDS382.3 (4)

(7) 25.4POINTS24.5 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(14) 102.6RUSH100.2 (12)

(32) 289.0PASS183.8 (6)

(31) 391.6YARDS284.0 (6)

(23) 24.8POINTS14.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs have won three straight in the series with their most recent loss coming on Sept. 26, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium. Those three wins included an OT thriller in 2021 and two games last season that were decided by just three points. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 7-3 against the Chargers and Coach Andy Reid is 15-5 against them.

Packers at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Packers by 1 1/2

SERIES Tied 7-7-1; Packers beat Broncos 27-16 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Packers lost at Raiders 17-13 on Oct. 9; Broncos lost at Chiefs 19-8

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(27) 81.6RUSH106.0 (19)

(21) 200.0PASS200.3 (20)

(28) 281.6YARDS306.3 (21)

(13) 22.6POINTS21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(28) 143.4RUSH172.3 (32)

(9) 194.4PASS268.0 (30)

(17) 337.8YARDS440.3 (32)

(22) 22.6POINTS33.3 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers have been outscored 54-6 in the first half of their past 3 games (New Orleans, Detroit, Las Vegas). ... Broncos QB Russell Wilson is coming off his worst passer rating (46.6) as a Bronco after being held to 95 yards on 13-of-22 passing at Kansas City.

Dolphins at Eagles

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Eagles by 2 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 9-6; Dolphins beat Eagles 37-31 on Dec. 1, 2019

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Panthers 42-21; Eagles lost at Jets 20-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(1) 181.8RUSH150.0 (2)

(1) 316.8PASS245.0 (9)

(1) 498.7YARDS395.0 (2)

(1) 37.2POINTS25.8 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.EAGLES (RK)

(20) 114.5RUSH65.8 (2)

(19) 229.2PASS232.2 (20)

(20) 343.7YARDS298.0 (9)

(26) 26.0POINTS20.7 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH QBs Tua Tagovailoa (Miami) and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) were once teammates at Alabama. Tagovailoa replaced Hurts at halftime of the national championship game in January 2018 and led the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia. ... With a 21-10 record, Miami has the best winning percentage in Sunday night contests.

49ers at Vikings

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE 49ers by 7

SERIES 49ers lead 25-23-1; 49ers beat Vikings 34-26 on Nov. 28, 2021

LAST WEEK 49ers lost at Browns 19-17; Vikings won at Bears 19-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(3) 148.3RUSH75.0 (30)

(13) 223.0PASS263.7 (3)

(6) 371.3YARDS338.7 (12)

(2) 30.7POINTS21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(6) 80.2RUSH112.3 (18)

(T10) 197.8PASS218.8 (17)

(3) 278.0YARDS331.2 (15)

(1) 14.5POINTS22.5 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique, ribs), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle) were all banged up last week for the 49ers, putting their status in doubt this week. ... Former Fayetteville and University of Arkansas standout LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is expected to return for San Francisco after a one-game absence.