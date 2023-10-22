NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Planting trees at T.R. Pugh Memorial Park, home of The Old Mill | News from the North Little Rock School District

Tree planting held at Old Mill

North Little Rock officials gathered at The Old Mill on Friday for the planting of a native tree.

During the summer officials discovered that several trees had died within the park property. The North Little Rock Tree Board decided to replace one of the trees with a native tree. Since trees grow better when planted in cooler temperatures, the tree board decided to wait until October to plant the tree.

The Old Mill, which is at T.R. Pugh Memorial Park, is a re-creation of an 1880s era water-powered grist mill located in North Little Rock. The mill was used in the opening scenes of the movie "Gone With The Wind." The park is decorated with sculptures of toadstools, tree stumps, and a tree branch-entwined bridge that connects the mill to the rest of the park.

School report sent out electronically

The North Little Rick School District has published and posted its annual report in electronic form.

The magazine is available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yehm8vw5.

Meanwhile, community forums to gauge interest in what potential building projects North Little Rock School District patrons would like to see continue this week in the city.

The remaining forums are:

Monday: Glenview Elementary School, 4901 E. 19th St., North Little Rock.

Tuesday: Seventh Street Elementary School, 1200 Bishop Lindsey Ave., North Little Rock

Two other forums are scheduled in subsequent weeks.

One is on Oct. 30 at Ridge Road Elementary School, 4601 Ridge Road, North Little Rock.

The other, set for Nov. 6 via the Zoom platform, is accessible by going to this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84651369514?pwd=y82wdZvozr16rTMBssFPTcXqZaLqv6.1#success.

All meetings will take place from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Innovation Hub touts virtual library

The Innovation Hub in North Little Rock has announced it will feature a virtual library of educational materials to make it easy for the general public to access e-learning tools and alternate project-based instruction from experienced teachers and makers.

In its next tutorial, Innovation Hub educator Hannah May shows how to transfer personalized images and custom text onto surfaces such as wood, fabric, glass and plastic. The youtube link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLGogSDnECM.