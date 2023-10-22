GOLF

Suh in front in Japan

Justin Suh shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to lead the third round of the Zozo Championship, the first time he's the leader going into the final day of a PGA Tour event, and also looking of his first PGA Tour victory. Just one shot behind are fellow Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, who are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories. Cole shot 66 and Hossler, the second-round leader, had a 68 on a sunny fall day at the Narashino Country Club just outside Tokyo. To make the three very uncomfortable, Collin Morikawa -- the first-round leader -- is just two shots back after a 66. Morikawa is looking to break a "mini-slump" since winning the 2021 British Open and the DP World Tour Championship later that year. He also won the PGA Championship in 2020. Suh is a former No. 1-ranked world amateur and a former conference player of the year at the University of Southern California.

LPGA legend dies at 95

Betsy Rawls trained to be a physicist and instead devoted her life to golf, first as a four-time U.S. Women's Open champion and later as a tournament administrator, a remarkable career that landed her in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Rawls, who won eight majors in her 55 LPGA Tour titles, died Saturday at her beach home in Delaware, the LPGA Tour confirmed. She was 95. "There are simply not many careers that can compare to Betsy's," said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA and former LPGA Tour commissioner. He cited her 55 wins and eight majors -- Rawls ranks sixth on both lists -- along with her induction into the LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame, the Bob Jones Award and her 17 years as tournament director of what was then the LPGA Championship.

SOCCER

'England's greatest' dies at 86

Bobby Charlton, an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a Manchester United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country's 1966 World Cup triumph, has died. He was 86. The death of Charlton, who is regarded by many as the greatest ever English player, was announced in a statement from his family that was released by United, which said he died Saturday surrounded by his family. An extravagantly gifted attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

MOTOR SPORTS

Mayer earns playoff spot

Sam Mayer became the first driver to claim a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity series championship with a victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday. Mayer, driver of the No. 1 for JR Motorsports, was ranked sixth in the playoff field entering the race. He held off second-place finisher Riley Herbst in the final laps to earn his fourth win in his last 12 races. Next weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway will determine the final three drivers for the championship, which will take place at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4. "We won on an oval!" the 20-year-old Mayer exclaimed just after his win -- the first of his career on an oval. "It's all about putting a full race together, and I'm so proud of these guys. They kicked tail on pit road, and we made it happen." Mayer admitted that his confidence wavered entering Saturday's race, having not had luck on an oval before.

Verstappen wins F1 sprint

Max Verstappen started from the pole position and cruised to his third Formula One sprint race victory of the season on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas, a day before he'll go for another win in a dominant season at the United States Grand Prix. Verstappen was denied the pole position for today's race because of a rare mistake on his final lap of qualifying on Friday. But the Red Bull driver returned to the track in top form a day later and won the pole position for the 19-lap sprint race. Verstappen has already won the season championship with 14 grand prix victories and has taken three of the five sprint races so far. He squeezed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc into the first corner, an uphill, switchback left hander, to keep the lead out of the start. From there it was a matter of building some space ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who had jumped Leclerc into second out of the first turn.. Hamilton is trying to catch Red Bull's Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings over the final five races of the season.

HOCKEY

NHL suspends Flames' defender

The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine. Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund. In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension announced Saturday, the NHL said the force of the hit on Friday night and the fact the game was out of reach at the time "combined to elevate this hit to the level of supplemental discipline." The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames' 3-1 loss. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.

FOOTBALL

Steelers place TE on IR

Not only will No. 1 Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth miss another game today against the Rams, but he's headed to injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Freiermuth had a setback Thursday in practice with the hamstring injury that forced him out of action in Week 4 at Houston and now will miss at least four more games. There's no retroactive designation for the game he already missed, so Freiermuth won't be eligible to return from IR until the Nov. 19 trip to Cleveland after missing matchups with the Rams, Jaguars, Titans and Packers.

TENNIS

Teen upsets Tsitsipas

French teenager Arthur Fils stunned top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to become the youngest finalist in the history of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, on Saturday. The 19-year-old Fils will seek a second career title against third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who beat German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 in the first semifinal. Fils saved eight of nine break points and hit 34 winners to 21 for his Greek opponent. He failed to serve out the match at 5-4 as Tsitsipas broke back to force a second tiebreaker. In the second tiebreaker, Fils jumped to a 5-1 lead before winning the match with a forehand volley.