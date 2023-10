Ohio State leans on Harrison Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. made the difference for No. 3 Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten matchup -- and the snarling Buckeyes' defense took care of the rest.

Harrison made 11 catches for 162 yards and a late touchdown as Ohio State beat No. 7 Penn State 20-12 on Saturday. The Buckeyes' defense smothered Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), extending Ohio State's winning streak in the series to seven games.

Penn State needed 58 minutes to convert a third or fourth down and didn't get into the end zone until 29 seconds were left in the game. Penn State failed to convert on its first 15 third-down attempts.

Kyle McCord was 22 for 35 for 286 yards and the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) put up 367 total yards, a season-high against Penn State's stingy defense.

"I'm not sure if we didn't just watch the two of the best teams in college football, specifically on the defensive side of the ball," Penn State Coach James Franklin said.

He added: "The story of the game came down to third down. We weren't able to stay on the field, which was the biggest difference in the game."

The biggest moment for Penn State was fleeting.

Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs stunned the Ohio Stadium crowd in the first half when he knocked the ball loose from McCord, scooped up the fumble and galloped 60 yards the other way for an apparent touchdown. However, the play was nullified because of defensive holding penalty.

Five plays later, Miyan Willams plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Buckeyes the lead. Williams had 62 of Ohio State's 79 rushing yards, an average of fewer than 2 yards per carry.

"If we want to take the next step as a team, we're going to have to figure that part out," Day said.

Ohio State's No. 1 running back, TreVeyon Henderson, was listed as questionable but was held out again with a injury.

Harrison was the one reliable offensive weapon for either team. He caught a pass crossing the middle and went 18 yards for a score that made it 20-6 with 4:07 left.

"I think most teams, the first thing they look at is how to take away Marvin Harrison," Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said. "I think we targeted him 16 times, and he was open on most of those plays. He showed up in a big spot today again. I haven't seen everybody play across the country, but it would be hard for me to find somebody who's better in the country. I don't know how he gets on these lists or doesn't get on these lists, but to me he's one of the most special players in the country."

Harrison is the first Ohio State receiver to have five career games with at least 160 receiving yards. David Boston (1996-98) had four.

"I'm just doing my job, really," Harrison said. "Out there on the field, I'm not really realizing what I'm doing. The ball comes my way, I want to make a play for my teammates."

The Nittany Lions managed only field goals of 40 and 41 yards from Alex Felkins in the first half and were shut out in the second until Allar found Kaden Saunders for an 8-yard touchdown in the final 30 seconds.

The Buckeyes sacked Allar four times.

"It sucks to lose like this -- especially on the road," Allar said. "[They're] a really good team."

Ohio State defenders tackle Penn State running back Kaytron Allen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, cuts up field against Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Penn State defensive back Johnny Dixon, right, sacks Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, left, tries to get away from Ohio State defensive back Sonny Styles during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)



Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Cade Stover, left, and Donovan Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)