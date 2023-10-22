One person dead, 3 injured in Pine Bluff shooting on Sunday

One person was shot and killed, another is in critical condition and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a shoot-out early Sunday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Two people have been arrested.

Around 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the Alukab Super Stop, located at 200 N. University Ave., in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, one officer saw a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people actively shooting. The officer said two of the males he saw shooting got into a white Pontiac and he began to chase them.

The white Pontiac was pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies but was ultimately stopped and the two males were taken into custody, according to a news release.

Police said no other information was available.

“This is an active investigation, and all leads are being pursued by detectives,” stated the news release from Sgt. DeShawn Bennett, public information officer. “There is no other information at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the city’s 23rd homicide this year and the second time in three years that people have died on the Saturday night or early Sunday of UAPB’s homecoming.

In 2021, two people died after 12 people were shot in two separate incidents as people celebrated homecoming. And last year, two people survived after being shot in separate incidents in the downtown area.