OPINION | River Valley Eats: Kat Robinson says here’s the meat — at the Blue Diamond Cafe

There's something to be said for promoting the home team. So many of our restaurants across the state bear the names of their local sports teams or references to local phenomena. At Atkinson's Blue Diamond Cafe, 1800 E. Harding St. in Morrilton, the homage is to the local industry most beloved among Arkansas meat lovers -- Petit Jean Meats. The eatery's proximity to the home office has inspired this shop to feature products direct from the factory as an added bonus to its dairy-bar-meets-country-diner menu.

With Petit Jean Meats' extensive catalogue, it's easy to incorporate its items into the restaurant's menu. That most particular of items, the Dandy Dog, depends on a Petit Jean Meats wiener encapsulated in the Atkinson's corn dog batter, an honest to goodness hand-dipped delight you don't have to wait for a fair to enjoy. The hot dogs are also used in other ways, in footlongs and chili dogs, so they're always a good bet. There's also the Petit Jean Italian Dog, which is an Italian sausage treated like a hot dog, which gives you a thicker, more spice-filled chili dog experience. You can get those in footlongs, too.

In addition to other dairy bar classics like griddle-fried hamburgers, french fries and soft-serve ice cream, Atkinson's does a number of sandwiches, dinners and appetizers. The fried pickles, a local favorite, come in massive portions and are great as a shareable choice. Cheese dip is housemade and served with crisp tortilla chips. The Ultimate Cheese Fries, with both pepper jack and American cheeses and crisp hunks of bacon, come served with ranch for dipping and are very popular.

The sandwiches include the Shaner, which is a three meat, two cheese on choice of bread choose-your-own-adventure sandwich. The regular housemade sandwiches are steady and good, usually served on grill-toasted breads, like the excellent Reuben and Rachel -- the latter replacing the corned beef with roasted turkey for a lighter yet still hearty sandwich. Atkinson's is one of the only places in the state to make a true Monte Cristo, a sandwich of ham, Swiss and turkey battered, deep fried, and served with a strawberry cream sauce. Burgers include a Hawaiian burger with ham, pineapple and cheddar on a Kaiser bun, a Rodeo burger with bacon, cheddar, barbecue sauce and an onion ring, and a mushroom Swiss burger. There are also a variety of dinners from catfish to chicken fried steak and some massive salads to boot.

But where Atkinson's Blue Diamond Cafe truly shines is in its ever-changing array of desserts. Sundaes, shakes, parfaits and a decadent banana split are always available, as are a selection of fried pies. The Cookie Sandwich, a massive fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie paired with soft serve and chocolate sauce, is an overload of sweet that ticks all the boxes for dessert lovers. The strawberry shortcake's delightful lightness is excellent for those looking for a fluffier choice. And you should always check the specials board for specialty shakes, sundaes and parfaits, like the recent salted caramel pretzel sundae, an absolute winner.

Local ingredients and local flavors abound in this hometown favorite, worth the drive down Interstate 40 for a meal or a quick snack, whether it's at the drive-through, at the walk-up windows, or in the dining room.

Information: 501-354-4253.

Kat Robinson is Arkansas' longstanding food authority. Be sure to pick up a copy of "The Great Arkansas Pie Book" for recipes of all your holiday favorite pies.