Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1923

Approximately 1,000 people visited the state dairy farm, 12 miles below North Little Rock on the Baucum road, to view the effect of the caving bank of the Arkansas river, which has undermined about one-fourth of one of the large barns. So dense was the crowd at time that it was necessary to place guards along the river's edge to prevent visitors thronging about the treacherous bank. ... Erosion under the barn stopped yesterday, and no more of the concrete floor has fallen into the river since Saturday.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1973

FAYETTEVILLE -- John H. Barnhill, aged 70, retired athletic director and former coach at the University of Arkansas, regarded as the architect of the modern U of A football program, died at a hospital here Sunday. Mr. Barnhill served as athletic director from 1946 until July 1970, and was head football coach from 1946 through 1949. ... "Barnie was the one who had the vision," said athletic director and head coach Frank Broyles. "He was the most unselfish man I have ever known. ... His entire life from the time he came to Arkansas was the Razorbacks."

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1998

PINE BLUFF -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff officials said Monday that about $9 million has been raised to complete a new football stadium in time for the fall 1999 season. Chancellor Lawrence A. Davis Jr. said that most of the money for the $11.5 million project had been raised from state, local government and private sources. Davis said the $9 million would allow for completion of most of the 14,000-seat stadium and parking. Davis said, however, an additional $2.5 million will have to be raised to complete a fieldhouse for the university. Davis said he was confident the money could be raised.

10 years ago

Oct. 22, 2013

Two new elephants arrived at the Little Rock Zoo on Monday after an overnight trip on a tractor-trailer from their former home at the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Ill. An expert hired by the Illinois zoo to conduct a nationwide search for new homes for the female elephants -- Sophie, 44, and Babe, 38 -- selected Little Rock after determining the zoo had the resources and expertise needed to address the unique health needs of aging female elephants, the Little Rock Zoo said in its announcement. On Monday, zoo staff members began gradually introducing Sophie and Babe to Zina, 53, who became the zoo's only elephant when Jewell, 62, was euthanized after she couldn't recover from a fall in September. "They're in what's called a 'howdy' situation," said zoo spokesman Susan Altrui, who added that Babe and Sophie will remain together and separate from Zina until staff members are confident they will get along. "They can see each other, they can interact with each other, but they can't harm each other."