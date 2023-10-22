OTHERS SAY: Call terrorism by its name





Hamas is a terrorist organization, and the acts of its agents on Oct. 7, when they crossed the border into Israel with the express intent of killing and kidnapping civilians, were terrorism. That makes them terrorists.

While some have suggested Hamas' political role in Gaza means it is not a terrorist organization, it is clearly targeting civilians for political ends, which is the very definition of terrorism.

The danger in using euphemisms such as "militants" to describe terrorists is that it normalizes heinous acts of terrorism and implies that the deliberate targeting of civilians is a military act and that Hamas at large has some less despicable objective.

But let's be clear: Hamas' stated goal in its founding charter calls for the obliteration of the state of Israel. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have all formally designated Hamas a terrorist organization. It should not be confused with Palestine or the innocent Palestinians now suffering in Gaza.

There is a word to describe the intentional targeting of civilians to political ends, and that word is "terrorism." Those who commit acts of terrorism are terrorists.



