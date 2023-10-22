Pine Bluff police search for suspect in fatal shooting on Sunday

A 25-year-old man was found shot to death on Sunday morning in Pine Bluff, according to authorities.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Pine Bluff Police Department went to 1401 Cottonwood St., in the Dollarway area, in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot in front of building 21. The male was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jmarcus Giles.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Datreon Morris Sr., who was identified as a suspect in the homicide.

According to statements taken at the scene, Giles intervened in a domestic disturbance between his family member and Morris resulting in the shooting. Police said Morris then fled the scene with another male. The vehicle and the driver have been located in Little Rock. Morris is still at large.

Anyone with further information about this homicide or the location of Datreon Morris Sr. is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is the city's 24th homicide, and came just hours after another shooting in the city that killed one, critically injured and injured two others.