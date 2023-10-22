PREP FOOTBALL: Player Profiles — Cole Stephens, Sallisaw, Okla.; Jance Sommers, Poteau, Okla.

Cole Stephens
School: Sallisaw, Okla.
Jersey number: 3
Position: Running back and safety
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Brackett
Favorite food: Steak
Pregame snack: Protein bar
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also plays baseball for the Black Diamonds and enjoys duck hunting.
Jance Sommers
School: Poteau, Okla.
Jersey number: 57
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mr. Deleplank
Favorite food: Cheeseburger
Pregame snack: Burrito Express
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also plays baseball and is on the wrestling team at Poteau, and enjoys working out and working on the farm.