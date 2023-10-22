PREP FOOTBALL: Player Profiles — Cole Stephens, Sallisaw, Okla.; Jance Sommers, Poteau, Okla.

Cole Stephens

School: Sallisaw, Okla.

Jersey number: 3

Position: Running back and safety

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Brackett

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Protein bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays baseball for the Black Diamonds and enjoys duck hunting.

Jance Sommers

School: Poteau, Okla.

Jersey number: 57

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mr. Deleplank

Favorite food: Cheeseburger

Pregame snack: Burrito Express

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays baseball and is on the wrestling team at Poteau, and enjoys working out and working on the farm.