PREP FOOTBALL: Player Profiles — Cole Stephens, Sallisaw, Okla.; Jance Sommers, Poteau, Okla.

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Sallisaw's Cole Stephens is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Cole Stephens

School: Sallisaw, Okla.

Jersey number: 3

Position: Running back and safety

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Brackett

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Protein bar

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays baseball for the Black Diamonds and enjoys duck hunting.

Jance Sommers

School: Poteau, Okla.

Jersey number: 57

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mr. Deleplank

Favorite food: Cheeseburger

Pregame snack: Burrito Express

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also plays baseball and is on the wrestling team at Poteau, and enjoys working out and working on the farm.

  photo  Poteau's Jance Sommers is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

