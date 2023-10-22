Prep Football Roundup

Alma 49, Prairie Grove 12

Alma converted three Prairie Grove turnovers into 21 points and beat the Tigers 49-12 in mercy-rule game Friday.

In the first quarter, Prairie Grove generated 100 yards rushing with 15 passing yards, but only six points to show for it. Alma balanced its offense with 78 yards on the ground and 77 passing yards in the first quarter and put two touchdowns on the board to grab a 14-6 lead.

Conner Hubbs scored both of Prairie Grove's touchdowns in the first half.

Airedale quarterback Jackson Daily completed 8 of 11 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Alma scored twice in the last 2:45 of the second quarter on Ashton Chanhnouvong's 59-yard interception return and Brayden Polecat 23-yard reception from Daily to establish a 35-12 lead at intermission.

The Airedales added a pair of touchdown runs by Carlos Gonzalez in the second half.

Farmington 31,

Shiloh Christian 28

Farmington adjusted defensively after Shiloh Christian scored on each of its first three possessions, pitching a shutout in the second half and scoring the go-ahead touchdown on Luke Elsik's 3-yard run with 40 seconds left in Friday's victory at Cardinal Stadium in Farmington.

The Cardinals' victory over Shiloh Christian (6-2, 4-1 5A-West) makes Farmington (5-3, 4-1) the front-runner for a conference championship since the Cardinals own the tiebreaker over the Saints in head-to-head competition.

Farmington opened the scoring with Titus Brown's 23-yard field goal, but Shiloh Christian scored three times in the first quarter on Bo Williams' 8-yard run, and Evan Baker's quarterback draws of 23 and 55 yards. Russell Hodge's 1-yard plunge kept the Cardinals within 21-10.

Williams scored from a yard out just before the half, but the Saints couldn't hold onto their 28-10 lead. Farmington forced a turnover on downs in the third. On the next play Akin Johnson's 54-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Ayden Lester cut the Saints' lead to 28-17 with 8:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Elsik's 15-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 84-yard scoring drive by the Cardinals, but their 2-point try failed, leaving the score 28-23 at the 10:57 mark of the fourth. Farmington turned the ball over downs at the Saints' 36 to end its next possession before marching 82 yards in 14 plays to capture the lead. Charlie Mobley's interception at his 7 iced the contest on the last play of the game.

Bentonville West 53, Rogers Heritage 0

Dalton Rice threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second quarter and led Bentonville West to a 7A-West Conference victory over Rogers Heritage.

The Wolverines (6-2, 4-1) needed only three plays to score after the War Eagles muffed the opening kickoff, with Rice hitting Collier DeClerk on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Cole Edmondson's 9-yard touchdown run made it 14-0 after one quarter before Bentonville West blew the game open.

Rice hit Jaxson Brust with second-quarter touchdown passes of 38, 43 and 38 yards -- two coming on fourth-and-long plays -- and added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hawkins to make it 40-0. Edmondson then made it 46-0 with his second touchdown run, this time an 8-yarder.

Gravette 42, Berryville 8

Gabe Holmes hit Kayden Brown with a 68-yard touchdown pass on Gravette's first offensive play, and the Lions rolled on to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Green Forest.

Holmes added touchdown runs of 2 and 14 yards and had a 53-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Beem to make it a 28-0 game in the second quarter. Kyler Austin had touchdown runs of 7 and 2 yards to cap the scoring for the Lions (5-3, 4-1).

Green Forest avoided a shutout when Ridge Gordon-Swofford had a 4-yard touchdown run late in the game. Gordon-Swofford finished with 129 yards on 29 carries.

Greenwood 56, Russellville 20

Kane Archer ran for four touchdowns and threw for three more scorers as Greenwood defeated 6A-West Conference foe Russellville.

The Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0) needed less than 4 minutes to build a 14-0 lead as Archer broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-3 play, then hit L.J. Robins with a 17-yard touchdown pass after Russellville fell short on a fake punt attempt.

Greenwood led 21-7 after one quarter as Archer connected with Daniel Arrington with a 14-yard touchdown pass, then he added a 12-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. Archer then threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Grant Karnes, who bulled his way past two Cyclone defenders to score, and scored on a 21-yard run to make it 42-14 at halftime.

Archer had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to force the running clock. He finished with 181 yards on 15 of 19 passing and 174 yards on 17 carries.

Harrison 42,

Dardanelle 28

Braden Long ran for six touchdowns as Harrison scored the last 28 points and rallied past Dardanelle for a 5A-West Conference road victory.

The Goblins (5-3, 3-2) trailed 28-14 after Latrevious Robinson's 3-yard touchdown run with 2:46 before halftime, but Long needed only 26 seconds to score on a 30-yard run and cut the Sand Lizards' lead in half. Long added a game-tying 3-yard touchdown run with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter, then his scored from 26 yards out late in the third quarter to give Harrison the lead.

Long, who finished with 278 yards on 35 carries, capped his performance with a 28-yard touchdown run with 1:06 remaining. He also had touchdown runs of 11 and 18 yards in the first quarter.

Subiaco Academy 52, Genoa Central 22

Brody Koch accounted for seven touchdowns in the Trojans' win over Genoa Central.

Koch rushed for 169 yards on 26 carries and 4 touchdowns for Subiaco (9-1). He caught five passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Gehrig. Koch also had 2 tackles, 7 assisted and 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery on defense.

Chris Munroe completed 10 of 17 passes for 153 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Gehrig and Munroe also had interceptions on defense.