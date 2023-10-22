PREP SPORTS NOTEBOOK: River Valley schools compete at state tennis tournaments; volleyball teams set for postseason run

Area teams competed at the state tennis tournament last week.

Southside's Ryder Mack and Rin Ahlert won their opener, 6-3, 6-4, over Jonesboro's Ben Baker and Drew McElhaney before falling to Bentonville in the second round.

Fort Smith Southside's Kaitlyn Smith dropped a 7-5, 6-0 decision in the opening round of the state tennis tournament to Mount St. Mary. The Lady Mavericks' Mary Albertson and Ali Lira fell in the first round to Conway.

Van Buren's Seth Dunn reached the quarterfinal round of the 5A state tennis tournament before falling to eventual state champ Michael Homsi of Pulaski Academy.

Dunn opened the state tournament, which was hosted by Pulaski Academy, at the Rebsamen Tennis Center, with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Little Rock Christian's Weldon Woods.

Homsi opened the tournament with a first-round win over Greenwood's J.J. Acosta.

Van Buren's Eli Adams and Josh Adair won their doubles opener at the state meet with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Caleb Harper and Payton Zielstra of Sylvan Hills. Adams and Adair dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision to eventual state champion Brandon Nguynen and Nico Duina of Pulaski Academy.

In girls' doubles play, Greenwood's Harper Berg and Lydiah Belue won their first-round match before falling to Valley View's Kaylee Berry and Bella Seeman at the state meet.

Van Buren's Kendall Beesee and Mackenzie Gilliam dropped their first-round match.

In 4A singles play, Clarksville's Ivy Miller defeated Monticello's Maggie Fakouri, 6-1, 6-3, before falling to Fountain Lake's Lainey Mungle, 6-0, 6-0, at the University of the Ozarks Tennis Center.

Greenwood

Survive and advance. That might be the best way to describe the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs' volleyball team as they prepare for the state tournament.

Greenwood finished its usually tough overall schedule with an impressive 19-10 mark following a pair of wins this week over Alma and Greenbrier. The Lady Bulldogs' schedule included losses to 6A powers Fayetteville (21-1), Conway (27-4), and Fort Smith Southside (21-5).

The Lady Bulldogs were tentatively scheduled to play Sheridan on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Searcy.

"I'd like to say [the schedule] helps, but it kind of plays with your mentality, too, when you play a tough schedule like we do," Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said. "Ultimately, I think it prepares us for going into the state tournament."

Golden said outside hitter Karsen Hart has played well for the Lady Bulldogs. The back-row play of Tori Howard, Lexi Wieser and Carsyn Holland has come up big.

"Hart has come in and done an exceptional job," Golden said. "She's come in and added an addition we love to have. My back row, with serve-receive, was a huge focus early in the year has been big. We have to pass the ball because we have the hitters."

Hackett

The Hackett Lady Hornets finished off another stellar conference campaign by rolling through the district tournament Thursday. Coach Bridget Freeman's squad defeated Paris in three sets to extend their season record to 31-1-2.

The Lady Hornets play Manila in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Tuesday at noon in Valley Springs. Paris, the No. 2 seed, battles Walnut Ridge at 6 p.m.

Defending 2A state champion Mansfield will play Cedar Ridge on Tuesday at noon in Quitman. Lavaca, the No. 2 seed from the 2A-4-West, will battle Barton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Southside earned a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye heading into Tuesday's state tournament. The Lady Mavericks play the winner between Little Rock Central and Rogers on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Fort Smith Southside placed five runners in the top 18 at last week's Van Buren Classic.

Senior Cadence Hodge was second overall in the open 5K race with a time of 18:51.54. Teammate Caelynn Hodge was seventh (19:52.44), and Lady Maverick runners Abigail Harding and Michaela Kaelin were 10th and 12th, respectively, with a time of 20:06.30 and 20:35.59.

Southside's Madelynn Sanger was 18th (21:08.25).

The Lady Mavericks finished second overall (65 points) behind winner Fayetteville.

Van Buren's Abbigail McCarty was ninth overall with a time of 19:59.97.

The Mavericks' boys were second as well with 48 points.

Evan Smith ran a PR of 16:11.34 and placed fourth in the boys' 5K. Rhett Moss (16:18.24) and Ashton Alder (16:31.62) were fifth and seventh, respectively. Braden Palmer (16:57.48) and Joe Griggs (17:12.54) were ninth and 12th, respectively.

Van Buren's Nate Whittington (16:58.30), Mason Saffell (17:07.74), and Reid Mullens (17:13.14) finished 10th, 11th and 13th, respectively, in the boys' 5K event.