PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fort Smith Southside sweeps Northside in season finale

FORT SMITH -- With the Class 6A state volleyball tournament on the immediate horizon, Fort Smith Southside appears to be rounding into championship...
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fort Smith Southside sweeps Northside in season finaleLady Mavericks ready for postseason run by WALTER WOODIE Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Fort Smith Southside's Karlie Biggs (15) spikes the ball as Fort Smith Northside's Grace Klein (9) attempts to block, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the first set of the Lady Mavericks' 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 win over the Lady Bears at The Barn Arena in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
Print Headline: Southside sweeps Northside in season finale
