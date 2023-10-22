Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Private-public partnership to add two miles of trails at Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing in full swing

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:02 a.m.
A cyclist rides a bike Thursday along a trail around the McClure Amphitheater near Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, the agency overseeing development of the Chaffee Crossing area, announced it will partner with ArcBest and the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to build connecting trails. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has partnered with ArcBest and the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to bring two new...

Print Headline: Private-public partnership underway for Chaffee Crossing trail project

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT